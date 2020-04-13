Seniors Say with ... Hamilton-Wenham's Ian Coffey

Name: Ian Coffey
Age: 18
High School: Hamilton-Wenham
Spring sport you play: Baseball
You suffered an injury late during this past basketball season; how are you feeling now? Will you be ready to go if or when HS baseball starts up?
Yes, it was just a small foot sprain and I have been ready to get going on my senior season for a while now.
Speaking of basketball, you guys made a great run to the Division 3 North semifinals this year. What was it like being a part of a team that went from a 1-5 start to two playoff wins? What made the team so special?
It was inspiring to say the least. Everyone wants to be part of a winning team but when that team starts 1-5 it means more. You went through the ups and the downs with the same guys and made some special out of nothing. The best thing about that team was how resilient the guys were, no one quit or gave up.
Jumping back to baseball, what is your bat, glove and cleats of preference?
Anything that fits.
When it comes to baseball, what area of your game do you feel is your strongest?
I think defense has always been my strong suit when it comes to baseball.
What are the expectations for the team assuming there is some sort of spring season?
I think we will be very good. We have a good group of guys who have had a great deal of experience already so most of the guys are battle tested and ready to go.
You plan on attending Trinity College to play football. What are you most looking forward to about that?
Obviously the football aspect is exciting to think about. But also the fact that I'm starting a new life pretty much and get to make new connections with students, new teammates, teachers and hopefully some that will set me up in the future to be successful after school ends.
How have you been spending your time during this pandemic? Any good shows or movie recommendations?
One of, if not my favorite show to watch over the “break” has been "Grey's Anatomy".
Favorite pre-game meal?
Egg sandwich.
- As told to Nick Giannino
