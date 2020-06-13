Seniors Say with ... Hamilton-Wenham's Julia Seaward

Player: Julia Seaward
School: Hamilton-Wenham
Spring sport: Softball
Can you sum up your thoughts after the season had to be officially cancelled? Anything you've been able to do to cope or keep morale up as a team?
I wasn't shocked when I heard the decision the season would be cancelled, I knew it was going to happen. It makes me sad that I’ve gotten to far in my softball career and didn’t get to have my senior season.
What has working out or keeping softball skills sharp while social distancing been like? Any tips or good solo drills?
I really wish the batting cages were open, because I’m definitely overdue for a trip there. I have played catch with friends at public parks, meeting social distancing requirements. I have a tee and bownet that I can set up and hit with.
Did you have any preferences or must-haves for equipment, as far as glove, batting gloves, bat, spikes etc?
I’ve tried so many different brands of bats, and my favorite by far is Demarini. My swing is much smoother with my Demarini. I also have to be wearing my Misuno spikes! And you will never see me without my blue sunglasses.
If you could have played one game this year, who would you want to play against and at what park? Who's the biggest rival?
I would have loved to play North Reading at their field because I have a few friends on that team, and seeing them during the spring season is really awesome. The North Reading field is really kept up and the dugouts are huge. Its a very fun field to play on.
What was your favorite class and/or teacher at H-W?
My favorite class I took at HW is Anatomy and Physiology. The material was very easy for me to pick up and I love learning about the human body and how we humans function. I also loved learning through the labs we did in class. My favorite teacher throughout my whole Hamilton Wenham experience was my first and third grade teacher, Mrs. Penniman. She and I had a great bond in elementary school and she was the funniest, goofiest teacher ever!
What was your favorite game or memory from high school sports?
My favorite memory from high school softball was my freshman year beating Amesbury 2-1. Amesbury has been a dominant team for the four years I’ve been in high school. My freshman year, I drove in what ended up being the winning run in that game. I was so proud of myself and the effort put forward by my team.
What's one thing you're most looking forward to doing or place you're looking forward to visiting again when the reopening in safe/complete?
Definitely the batting cages in Middleton with my friends. We love to get together and go to the cages and spend hours hitting; As well as practicing with my summer team because my best friends are on the team with me!
What's the best advice you've gotten during this time and/or any advice for the underclassmen coming back to make the most of their time?
To be honest, I can’t think of any advice I’ve received to get me through these times. Some of the best advice I’ve received as an athlete is from my dad, he always tells me “to have fun”. I have so much fun while playing softball, especially with my friends.
What are your plans for next year? Any idea about what you want to study or playing sports?
I am attending Emmanuel College in the fall! I am so excited to spend the next four years in Boston. I plan on studying biology on a pre-med track.I can’t wait to go to Red Sox games with friends and study in Boston.
-- As told to Matt Williams
||||