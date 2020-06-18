Name: Nick Greco
Age: 18
School: Hamilton-Wenham
Spring sport you play: Tennis
Are you a team captain?: Yes
What were you most looking forward to about your final spring tennis season before it was cancelled due to coronavirus? I was looking forward to preparing for tennis in college in my final high school tennis season.
Tell us about your favorite memory or experience from your high school tennis career: I had a three hour long match against Masco to win the CAL Championship during my sophomore year.
What kind of racket and tennis shoes do you prefer when playing? I use a Babolat racket and for shoes I wear Skechers Shape Ups.
Who was your favorite opponent (individual or team) to compete against while at H-W? I'd have to go with Manchester Essex.
Favorite opposing courts to play on? Definitely Masconomet.
What would you say is your favorite shot to hit on the court? I'd say my serve and forehand.
How would you describe your experience during the pandemic these past few months? Have you found out anything new about yourself or found any new hobbies/interests? The pandemic has been really hard. I have struggled to get out to tennis courts to get ready for my college tennis season to start. I'm finally starting to play with the courts now opening up.
What are your plans for the fall? Do you hope to continue playing tennis or any other sport at the next level? I'm going to the University of Southern Maine and will continue playing tennis there.
Favorite restaurant to eat at or get takeout from in Hamilton, Wenham or a surrounding town? Cumberland Farms.
Finally, what would your parting message be to underclassmen student athletes at H-W be? I would tell everyone to "have a nice".
-- As told to Nick Giannino
||||