Seniors Say with ... Hamilton-Wenham's Will Jones

Player: Will Jones
School: Hamilton-Wenham
Spring sport you play: Baseball
What kinds of stuff have you been able to do to stay in shape/work on baseball during the social distance? Do you have a gym at all at home or have you been getting creative?
I am lucky enough to have a small gym in my basement with weights, a treadmill, and a bike. I have also been able to do weighted ball, bands, and tee work in my garage where I have a mound and a net. I’ve also been able to long toss and run outside, so I’ve been able to stay in shape.
Any preferences on equipment, such as best or favorite kind of bat/glove/batting gloves etc?
Last season I used the Rawllings Velo bat and I really liked it, so I will be sticking with that. For my glove I have always been a big fan of Rawllings ProPreferred. For batting gloves, I like Marucci.
Who's been the toughest hitter you've had to pitch to? Or toughest pitcher you've had to face?
I faced a number of good players this year but the two that standout were Kiobel Lugo and Josh Baez from Snowden. Both likely future draft picks.
You're heading for Northeastern next year, what was the best part of being able to play at the highest level close to Boston?
I am thrilled to play at Northeastern. I have always been a hometown guy and feel super proud of our community and our Hamilton-Wenham team. I feel playing college baseball close to home is an extension of that. I’m excited to represent our area and compete against the best teams from all over the country.
Anything about the delay that almost helps as a pitcher maybe in terms of getting a little more arm rest, building up some strength? Or would you rather be out there letting it fly?
Although playing basketball for the first time since my freshman year shortened my typical pre-season throwing program, I would MUCH rather be playing. But, I am using this time to get stronger and get my arm ready for when iwe get the season started.
What's been the best book you've read either for school or out of school?
I liked 1984 and the Catcher in the Rye.
What's your favorite class in school and/or favorite teacher?
My favorite classes this year are Forensics and Psychology. I like all my teachers but Mr. Campbell and Mrs. Clapp stand out.
Any recommendations for good TV shows to binge to pass the time during the shutdown? Any go to's for passing the time?
I just discovered Arrested Development, very funny. I also like Silicon Valley and the Office.
What's the best park to play at in the CAL? The worst?
My favorite field is my home field, Patton Park. I love the mound and what other field has a tank, a pond, and a gazebo in the outfield? Although I love hitting at Rockport’s Evans Field and the infield and atmosphere are great, right field has cost me a few runs as a pitcher.
What's one thing you're most looking forward to being able to do when we're safe again, whether its in sports, in school or just getting a bite at your favorite restaurant, etc?
More than anything else, I am looking forward to playing baseball and getting together with my teammates.
-- As told to Matt Williams
