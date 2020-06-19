Seniors Say with ... Ipswich lacrosse scoring standout Lucas Kubaska

Name: Lucas Kubaska
Age: 18
High school: Ipswich High
Spring sport you play: Lacrosse, attack
Are you a team captain?: Yes (only one on the team)
What goals had you set, both for yourself and the Tigers, on the lacrosse field this spring?: Personally, I had some preseason goals that I wanted to complete: increase my stick skills and put on a few extra pounds. I felt last year my fundamentals were pretty sound, but not at all where I wanted them to be. So every day before school I'd drive in early and hit the wall for 20 minutes. Also, I was getting pushed around too easily last season, only weighing 175 lbs, so I hit the weight room and got up to 188 lbs., which I knew would help a great deal.
As the captain for the 2020 season, I knew we were going to have a very good run at being Cape Ann League champs. I knew from playing varsity the last two years that the CAL competition was dwindling and there were few teams that could stop the Tigers from being league champs once again. And after losing our sophomore year to Austin Prep in the North (title game) and to Bishop Fenwick in the second round last year, I was hungry for the North title that had been won by Ipswich for all those years.
You had 41 goals last spring — what's the secret to your success when it comes to ripping shots into the net?: I don’t really think there's any secret; I’ll spray from deep if given time and room, but most of my production comes from in tight. Since I'm not the fastest, I work my leverage and angles to get top side on my defender; then, at the last minute, slip underneath for the dunk on the crease. I’ve been working on my topside finishes trying to mimic the great Kevin Swenson’s on the run finish from X.
Which of your teammates pushed you to become a better player?: I think playing as a sophomore on the same attack line as Kevin Swenson and Pat Gillis really threw me straight into what it was like to play at the varsity level. Kevin and Pat brought me up to speed fast, they showed me the ropes. They didn’t hesitate to show or tell me what I was doing wrong, and they always lifted my spirits when it just wasn’t my day. Another player that unknowingly pushed me to be more physical was Matt Rugo. He was the dog of the team, scrapping for every inch ... he was the true unsung hero.
Where will you be going off to college?: I'll be attending UMass Amherst while majoring in physics. I hope to play club lax there.
What's your favorite place to get food in Ipswich?: One of the most underrated pizzas in Ipswich is at the Choate Bridge Pub. Only on Wednesdays, you can get my favorite there: meatball ricotta pizza.
Can you tell us what's been the best thing you've done during quarantine?: I’ve been spending most of my time in quarantine fly fishing. At the start I was fishing for trout, but now that the stripers are moving north I’ve got my boat in the water and have been having a ball in the early mornings.
What do you think that you'll tell your children and grandchildren what it was like to graduate during the pandemic of 2020?: That it could have been much worse. That's said best by my head coach, Glenn Foster: “At least you’re not storming the beaches of Normandy”. But in all seriousness, I’d tell them that “it wasn’t ideal, it sure wasn’t what it could have been, but things happen and we did what we could."
— As told to Phil Stacey
