Seniors Say with ... Ipswich track standout Emily Davidson 

Name: Emily Davidson
Age: 18
High school: Ipswich High
Spring sport: Outdoor track
Events: Javelin and discus
How long did it take to sink in that your senior season of spring track, and the rest of your senior activities, were cancelled?: I knew the first day they cancelled school that we weren’t ever going back. However, it didn’t sink in that what I, and the rest of my classmates, had been looking forward to for four years had completely disappeared until I started to help plan a remote graduation.
The school administrators, teachers, and the class officer have weekly Zoom meetings about graduation. After the first meeting, where we had to brainstorm ideas for a celebratory graduation that also kept everyone safe, made me finally see that everything about this year was going to be different and we were never going to get back the experiences we lost. But as time went on, I came to appreciate all that the school has done to keep us happy and motivated, as well as making us feel honored as seniors.
Which place in Ipswich are you missing not being able to go to the most?: I'm missing hanging out at Zumi's Expresso the most. Every Friday my friends and I would go to Zumi's after school for a coffee. There, we'd talk about our week and listen to live music. It was a place where lots of kids from school went, so I’d get to see many familiar faces. Now, I miss having a place to go and be social and let off steam.
What is your favorite athletic memory as an Ipswich High student-athlete?: I was a captain of the volleyball team, and this year we went to Division 3 North final and won for the first time. It was the most stressful and tiring game I've ever played, but also the most exciting and fun. So many people were there to support us from our school and community. It was a great game because everyone on the team had a positive and winning attitude.
I'll never forget when sophomore Claire O’Flynn killed the winning point, and the whole team sprinted to the middle of the court to hug each other. The team had seven seniors who had all been working for years to win that championship. We were playing for our teammates, past graduates who’d been on the team, and most importantly, for our coach (Kerri O'Connor). We were all overjoyed and relieved to have finally brought home the championship for our school and see all the smiling faces around us.
Can you tell us of an IHS teacher who was particularly influential to you?: There are so many teachers that have had a lasting impact on me. I have to say that the person who influenced me the most, however, was Mr. Scott Ames. He has been there for me throughout all four years of high school.
I had him freshman year for Modern World History. I never liked history before his class, but he turned it into my favorite subject that year. The way he taught made me feel so involved in the subject matter. He encouraged us to find our passion in and outside of his class and pursue it. I took another class with him, AP World, when I was a junior. That was the most challenging course I’ve taken, but it showed me what hard work is and that it can pay off.
I also got to spend time with Mr. Ames during National Honor Society meetings and at volleyball games. He was always a huge supporter of our volleyball team, frequently being the home game announcer. He was there to cheer us on, and all of us love and appreciate him for it. Whenever I needed help or advice in any area in or out of school, he was there for me in R-block, at lunch, and after school. He helped me with my college process, and I’m sure I wouldn’t have been as successful without him.
What do you think the Class of 2020 can do to make the world a better place moving forward?: I think the Class of 2020 is already making a difference. There are so many people in the world who are congratulating and supporting our class that it gives us even more confidence to pursue our passion and stand up for a cause.
I think the Class of 2020 will take the lessons they’ve learned from high school and this pandemic to strengthen our society. In this situation, we’ve learned to protect and care for one another. You can already see changes in attitude as people are expressing their gratitude for essential workers and standing against racism to make it known that Black Lives Matter.
The Class of 2020 is aware of and ready to combat important issues such as climate change, human rights violations, weak leadership, and more. I think that as long as everyone continues to educate themselves and stand by a cause, the Class of 2020 will continue to make a difference in the world.
Have you decided where you'll be going to school next year?: I'll be attending Southern Methodist University in Dallas. I’m planning on double majoring in Management Science and Mathematics, and hoping to continue playing volleyball at the club and intramural level.
What's something that's made you happy during quarantine?: Family movie nights. Before, my family and I were always so busy and we wouldn’t have lots of time to spend together. My parents were always working, and I was always doing homework or going out with friends. Now, even though we miss those things, it makes me really happy to sit down on weekend nights and watch a movie all together.
What advice would you give to any of your younger teammates who hope to continue playing sports in the next school year?: If you're lucky enough to go back to your sport and your team, appreciate every moment you have on the court or field. Push yourself to be the best for your team. Play every game like it’s your last. But most importantly, love the game, love your teammates, love your coaches, and always stay positive. The real joy of any activity is having happy friends around you to share it with.
— As told to Phil Stacey
||||