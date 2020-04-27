Seniors Say ... with Ipswich's Ali Moulton

Name: Ali Moulton
Age: 18
School: Ipswich High School
Spring sport you play: Lacrosse
Are you a team captain?: Yes
Ipswich has a large senior group on the lacrosse team, what's it like playing with so many girls your age? It’s certainly special to get to play with so many juniors and seniors. We’ve all been playing together for ten years, so we know each other very well on and off the field. It’s really fun because we have all loved the sport for so long, and each season we try to make the most of every practice and every game.
What's your favorite thing about being a lacrosse goalie and what makes the position so challenging? I love that I can always see everything on the field. I have the best view of any plays developing, so I am constantly talking to my teammates. This can also be the hardest part because I am constantly watching each player and talking to my defenders, so it gets difficult to just stay focused on the ball.
How have you been dealing with the quarantine/social distancing? Are you still able to practice for lacrosse at all? I spend most of my day working on assignments for school. I try to go on a hike every day, and I also usually do online workout classes or I go for a run. It’s been hard to practice the way I am used to because I can’t meet with my teammates or use our field. We’ve all just been trying to keep our sticks in our hands, and we have been doing optional stick trick challenges that our team has enjoyed.
How have you adjusted to the online learning implemented at Ipswich during this time? It’s been a weird adjustment to try to learn from home. We do a lot of video calls to make things easier. It was definitely challenging to get used to at first, but I think I am finally getting comfortable with our new way of learning.
Any good movies or binge-worthy TV shows you'd recommend during this time? If you haven’t seen Tiger King it is definitely a quarantine must-see. My family also just started watching the Amazing Race again, which has been fun because we all watched it when we were much younger.
If you could have one superpower what would it be and why? I want the power to teleport because I could travel anywhere I wanted. I would also never be in a rush, which would make my life a lot easier.
If you could sit down for dinner with one person in history who would it be and why? I would have dinner with my mom because she passed away before I was old enough to really get to know her.
Finally, what are your plans for after graduation? Right now I am still trying to decide on a college, but I am between Boston College and Colgate University. I am hoping to continue to play club lacrosse wherever I end up.
- As told to Nick Giannino
