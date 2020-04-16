Seniors Say with ...  Marblehead's Carter Murray

Name: Carter Murray
School: Marblehead High School
Age: 18
Spring sport you play: Lacrosse
Are you a team captain? Yes
Your lacrosse team made it to the Division 1 North sectional championship game last year before falling to Chelmsford. What was/is the goal heading into this year assuming they are able to salvage some type of a season? If we do have a season this year, the Marblehead girls lacrosse team is seeking vengeance. After coming so close to the D1 North championship title I know I can say for our entire team that we are looking to win this year. Regardless of how the spring goes, our main focus is to work together as a team and get back to the tournament.
What have you been doing during this time to stay ready in the event that lacrosse will commence sooner rather than later? Our team has connected virtually to stay motivated and prepared for lacrosse season. I personally have been trying out many at-home workouts and going for runs around my neighborhood. The captains are continuously reaching out to the girls to make sure everyone is playing wall ball and staying positive.
Who are some of your key lacrosse teammates? Our team is very strong all around this season. On attack, Callie O’Neill always helps us score in times of need. We rely on Maddie Erskine for taking the draws and being a strong asset to the team. Also, I don’t know what we would do without our fearless goalie Elizabeth Driscoll (she is nicknamed beast mode for a reason).
You're also an excellent soccer player and swimmer; tell me about your final season in the pool and what it meant to win another NEC crown: As a senior, I was certainly happy to keep our NEC winning streak alive and finish out the season undefeated. It was a bittersweet moment after the state championship meet which was my last swim race for the high school. Sue Guertin (my swim coach) taught me how to swim so I will certainly miss her along with my fantastic diving coach Brendon Graffum.
If you had to pick, what would you say is your favorite sport of the three you play? That is a tough question but I would say lacrosse is my favorite with soccer as a close second.
How have you been spending your days during the social distancing? Any good movies or binge-worthy TV shows that you recommend? This past month has been a huge adjustment for me as it has been for everyone but I am spending most of my time with my family and trying to stay active. My sister is home from college so we have been going on runs together! I highly recommend the show All-American on Netflix and for movies, I just watched 1917 and really enjoyed it.
If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life what would it be and why? Definitely Chipotle because I love Mexican food and it is one of my favorite places to eat. I am also a member of the rewards program so I get free burrito bowls sometimes!
What's one thing most people don't know about you? I am an intern at a nonprofit organization called Stone & Compass and have traveled to Bulgaria two times. This summer I will be going to The Azores to run a high-school service learning trip that I developed with another intern.
Finally, you're graduating soon; what are your plans for after high school? Next year I plan to attend the University of Alabama as an Accounting major with a minor in Spanish. I am also planning on playing club lacrosse at the school.
- As told to Nick Giannino
