Seniors Say with ... Marblehead's Chris Barone

Player: Chris Barone
School: Marblehead
Spring sport: Track and field
What are your favorite or best events either in track or field?
Definitely the 55 meter. Not only is it my best event, but it’s a race that demands perfection. Even the smallest mistake could put you 10 meters behind. I’ve loved working hard with my coaches and teammates to optimize every step of this race
Have you been able to train much during this time? Is it easier or harder trying to run solo?
As a sprinter I’ve never really been the type to go out and run. Most of my training is done in the weight room and on the track. Luckily I have a home gym, and the Marblehead track has remained open so not much has changed except I’ve just had to get used to training on my own.
What's been going through your mind since the season had to be cancelled? Anything you've done as a team (group chat etc) to keep morale up? Any advice for the underclassmen who will be coming back?
There have been times where I’ve felt frustrated or even angry that there isn’t going to be a season, but it helps to just remind myself that this is completely out of my control. Communication among the team has remained somewhat consistent although it’s tough to keep conversation going when every day is the same. As for underclassmen, just be glad you have the opportunity to be a part of Marblehead T&F for one more season, and try to make the most of it by putting in as much work as you can.
If you could pick one meet or race to be able to have, where would you want to compete and against which team?
I’d love to compete one more time in the NEC championship. I felt I didn’t do enough to help my team win, and having one more shot at redemption would mean a lot
Any special favorites for sneakers or racing spikes?
I’ve always trained in New Balances as they seem to be the most comfortable for me, but I could never race in anything but my Nikes
What was your favorite or best meet/race so far either this year or in high school?
Easily this year's Division 3 championships. I placed third and broke my school’s record in the 55 meter which was enough to qualify for All-States. Our 4x200 meter relay team also was able to qualify for All-States
Do you like to run with music or without, and how come?
I never run with music. When I’m running I like to focus on my breathing, and music tends to distract me. I almost never lift without music however.
Any recommendations for prerace snacks or good meals the night before a big race?
The only thing I ever eat for a race is an orange. The night before is always pasta
What's been the best book you've read either for school or out of school?
My favorite book I’ve read in school would have to be Lord of the Flies
Any recommendations for good TV shows or hobbies to pass the time during the shutdown?
I’m not huge into TV shows, but I like watching Master Chef. Mostly I just watch youtube, play guitar, and play video games
Have you decided where you're headed for college and/or what you might want to study? Any favorite subject in school or things you're excited about digging into next year?
I’ll be heading to The University of Miami to study architecture next year. As an architecture major my courses are designed around my core design classes which I couldn’t be more excited for.
-- As told to Matt Williams
||||