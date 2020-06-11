Seniors Say with ... Marblehead's Christian Penkrat

Name: Christian Penkrat
Age: 19
School: Marblehead
Spring sport you play: Lacrosse
Are you a team captain?: Yes
When it comes to lacrosse gear, what do you like to use for a stick (shaft, head), gloves, helmet and cleats? I use an STX Caliber shaft and an STX Stallion 700 head, Cascade R-helmet, New Balance Freeze cleats, and STX Cell IV gloves.
Having now played your final game at Marblehead, what are you going to miss most about high school lacrosse? I am going to miss those bus rides home after a big win.
Do you have a favorite game, moment or memory from your career at Marblehead? My favorite memory is probably when I scored the game winning goal against Wakefield last year in the rain to solidify our spot in the state tournament.
What would you say was your favorite opposing field/stadium to play at during your time at Marblehead? I loved playing against St. Johns Prep because we would always know we were going against top competition against a lot of guys that I played with in youth lacrosse.
What are your plans for after graduation? Do you plan on continuing a lacrosse career in any capacity? I am going to UVM, and I will be trying out for their club lacrosse team.
What has your experience been like during the COVID-19 pandemic?
It has been extremely disappointing considering all that we have lost, especially us seniors. Not plying lacrosse for Marblehead again will be tough, but I am staying positive and remembering all the good memories from my career.
Tell us something most people don't know about you: I am big into Music and I play the guitar a little, but I’m not very good.
Favorite binge-worthy show or movie to watch during this time? Breaking Bad.
Lastly, if you could have one super power what would it be and why? I would have to say teleportation because then I can be wherever I want to in a matter of seconds.
-- As told to Nick Giannino
