Seniors Say with ... Marblehead's Emma Ferrante

Name: Emma Ferrante
Age: 18
School: Marblehead High School
Spring sport you play: Softball
Are you a team captain? Yes
What were you most looking forward to about your final spring softball season at Marblehead? I have been playing softball for 10 years and I was really excited to be the captain my last season before heading off the college with my favorite team.
What sort of expectations did the team have before the season was cancelled? Good energy and putting in our best effort to fill in the missing spots of the amazing seniors we lost last year.
Do you have any preference when it comes to gear? (bat, glove, cleats, etc.) I believe it’s whatever feels right to you and the player you are.
Is there any sort of plan in place to try and get the team together or the seniors together this summer for any sort of softball game or event? We have been following the rules of the health board and putting together practices with what would of been our team to participate in a fun short summer season.
If you had to describe the past few months of the social distancing era in one word what would it be and why? Hectic. It took a lot to get used to; I am a very energetic person that always needs to be busy and not being able to be active was very difficult.
Tell us something most people don't know about you: Music is really important to me and what I listen to before I play or even do anything has a big affect on my mood and my energy going into it.
If you could travel anywhere in the world where would it be and why? Italy is definitely somewhere I would love to travel to in the future. My family is Italian and I think the culture and lifestyle is so interesting and beautiful.
Finally, what are your plans for after graduation? Do you plan on continuing your softball career in any capacity? I am going to be attending Colby-Sawyer College in New London, New Hampshire. They unfortunately do not have a softball team but they do have a field hockey team that I am going to be playing on which is exciting because I was also a captain for the Marblehead High School team and i have been playing since 7th grade.
-- As told to Nick Giannino
