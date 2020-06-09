Seniors Say with ... Marblehead's Erick Gonzalez

Player: Erick Gonzalez
School: Marblehead
Spring sport: Baseball
Can you sum up your thoughts after the season had to be officially cancelled? Anything you've been able to do to cope or keep morale up as a team?
I was heartbroken to see our season taken from us. I thought that we had a serious chance to go far in the playoffs with this team. It hurts knowing the last time that I played baseball for Marblehead High School was a year ago as a junior.
What has working out or keeping baseball skills sharp while social distancing been like? Any tips or good solo drills?
The best thing to do is tee work. Tee work allows you to primarily focus on your swing and make adjustments to different types of pitches. A great drill is to grab a short bat and take swings off the tee with one hand. Get in your normal stance and take 10 swings off tee with your left hand and 10 swings with your right hand.
Did you have any preferences or must-haves for equipment, as far as glove, batting gloves, bat, spikes etc?
My go-to glove is Akadema because I love the 1B gloves due to their durability, The bat that I always swing is the Marucci CAT 7 because I really like how it’s a one-piece and has a lot of pop. I also love the loud noise it makes when you get a good piece of the ball because everyone hates it.
Who was the toughest pitcher you faced in high school and what made them tough?
The toughest pitcher I faced was not someone from another town. During my freshman year in practice, we were hitting live and Beau Dana was pitching who was a senior at the time. He threw a 90+ fastball and had really good offspeed stuff. I never struck out faster in my life when it was my turn.
If you could have played one game this year, who would you want to play against and at what park? Who's the biggest rival?
Swampscott no question they are our biggest rival. We would need to play at Seaside because they have a small field and they can’t hit it out of Seaside.
Now that Last Dance is over, what's something you'd love to watch a ten part sports documentary about?
I would love to see them do something on Tiger Woods. I think that would be a very big hit.
What was your favorite class and/or teacher at Marblehead?
My favorite class was Mrs. Anderson’s foods 2 class. I took this class as a junior and for most of the class, it was just me and one other student because all of the seniors were on a senior project. Mrs. A was one of the nicest and most helpful teachers I ever met and the class was intriguing every single day.
What was your favorite game or memory from MHS sports, whether its baseball or football?
My favorite MHS sports memory was when we came back to beat Swampscott on Thanksgiving at the end of the game. The craziest game I have been a part of and was the perfect way to end my football career.
Any advice for the underclassmen coming back for next year, what they can do to make the most of their time?
Enjoy every second of HS and playing the sport you love with your friends because it’s going to come to an end and you will miss it, trust me.
What are your plans for college? Any idea about what you want to study or playing sports?
I will be studying at the Isenberg School of Management at UMASS Amherst. I am going to play club sports to stay active and might try to walk on.
-- As told to Matt Williams
