Seniors Say with ... Masconomet lacrosse's Dan Bresnahan

Name: Dan Bresnahan
Age: 18
High school: Masconomet Regional
Hometown: Middleton
Spring sport you play: Lacrosse goalie
Are you a team captain?: Yes
How long did it take to sink in that your senior season of lacrosse, and the rest of your senior activities, were cancelled?: It took me a couple weeks. We had gotten (postponed) a week or two weeks before tryouts were planned, and at first I thought it would be a short term thing; I was praying we'd get to start on time. Then school got cancelled another two weeks. I remember thinking, 'OK, we miss the first two weeks of lacrosse, but we can still have a solid season if we're allowed to go back at the date that we were originally given.' I had this mindset until the next update came up, where school was cancelled even longer — but there was still a comeback date.
It wasn't till I got the final notification watching the governor's conference when I heard there would be no classes for the remainder of the year; that hit hard, knowing I wouldn't be able to play my senior year of lacrosse — and all that hope I had kept immediately vanished.
What made you decide you wanted to be a lacrosse goalie?: I knew I wanted to before I started playing in third grade. My two older brothers had both played lacrosse and told me the best position was goalie. I hated running, so they said "goalies never have to run" and I knew this was the position for me. I also think they wanted someone to practice on me, so pretty much I became a goalie under their peer pressure.
What's been the best memory you've had as a member of the Chieftains' lacrosse team?: It's one we made not on the field. We visit Pathways every year to give the school a good cleaning and bring books for the kids, and last year we had the best time. We had been cleaning all day, and the lady who ran Pathways brought out some cakes she bought for us to eat on a break. Some of the seniors from last year and myself didn't tell the rest of the team she had brought out food, though, so we sat for the next 30 minutes upstairs going through most of the cake as the rest of the team and coaches worked all around, washing railings and cleaning windows. We had a great laugh as the rest of the team filtered in, seeing the destruction we made on those cakes.
Have you decided where you'll be going to school next year?: I'll be going to the University of Rhode Island to study mechanical engineering.
What's your favorite place to get food in the Tri-Town area?: It has to be Jack's in Boxford. They have the best breakfast around, and you can get a mountain of food for cheap. That's the best spot to go before midday games or on 2-hour (school) delays; they make a mean eggs and corn beef hash.
Can you tell us what's been the best thing you've done during quarantine?: I can't say I've really done much during quarantine besides work. If anything, I've realized that people who say there is no such thing as too much family time are lying. I've tested this out and I can tell you personally, cabin fever gets worse when you're stuck with your parents and siblings. I can say I liked 'Tiger King' and a show on Netflix similar to Game of Thrones called 'The Witcher'.
What do you think that you'll tell your children and grandchildren what it was like to graduate during the pandemic of 2020?: I'll probably tell my kids it was weird to graduate during this whole pandemic. It doesn't actually feel like we've graduated; it feels like we're on a break from school. Although we received our caps and gowns, I don't feel like a Masconomet alumni. I'd tell my kids it was a bummer to miss my spring season, because I know myself and the rest of my team had been working hard for this season, but it was all out of our control.
I would tell my kids how this pandemic made every senior in the country able to relate to this one thing, because we all experienced it the same. I think that's the coolest takeaway from this whole pandemic: that every kid in the Class of 2020 was able to experience the same things for once, which I feel puts a mark on us for the rest of our lives.
— As told to Phil Stacey
