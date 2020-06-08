Name: Julia Miller
Age: 18
School: Masconomet Regional High School
Spring sport you play: Girls Tennis
Are you a team captain?: Yes for this season and the 2019 season
What were you most looking forward to about your senior spring season on the tennis courts? I was looking forward to the bus rides, long matches, and fun practices. The best part about Masco Girls Tennis is the incredible friendships that are made and wonderful teammates. I will never forget all the fun memories I have made with the team.
Do you have a favorite match or moment from your career at Masconomet? My favorite match was the first match I ever played. I was a nervous freshman playing varsity doubles with a junior who I had only known for a few weeks. Both teams were playing well and we ended up splitting sets and then playing a super tie breaker. The match had been going so long that it was beginning to get dark. I was tired but somehow played better than I ever had before. All the other matches had finished so the rest of the team and a bunch of spectators who stayed into the night were cheering us on and we ended up winning. It was an incredible first match and it was not easy but it was the beginning of an amazing three years being part of Masco Girls Tennis.
What kind of racket and tennis shoes do you sport? Babolat racket and shoes
Do you prefer playing singles or doubles? I prefer singles for the mental challenge but doubles is always more fun because I get to work with a partner.
Your coach, Kathy Farnham, tells me that you organized summer tennis lessons for the past two years at Boxford public courts as a team fundraiser. Tell us a little bit about that and how that came about: I restarted a summer tennis camp that had run in the past. The camp serves as a fundraiser for the tennis season. It runs in the summer to teach kids how to play tennis. With the help from the team, I organized lessons and games and we were able to raise one thousand dollars to go towards team activities, banquets and apparel.
Out of all the senior events at Masconomet, which were you most excited for this spring? I was most excited for the graduation ceremony and spending time with my friends. Our graduation was moved to August 1st and hopefully it will be in person.
How have you been spending your extra time during social distancing? I have been playing tennis with my family and going on lots of walks in the woods. I have also been drawing, reading, and staying connected with my friends.
Any plans for after graduation? Do you plan on continuing your tennis career at any level? I am headed to Colby College next year. I plan on joining the club tennis team and continuing to enjoy playing tennis.
How would you describe the coronavirus pandemic to your children or grandchildren years down the road? I would say it was mostly just sitting at home. It is not fun to be a senior and miss everything I was looking forward to but it is not something any of us could have changed. I am fortunate enough that the virus itself has not affected any of my friends or family members but it has definitely affected our lives. We have had to adapt to a new lifestyle and it’s very strange when you can’t see people or come any closer than six feet.
- As told to Nick Giannino
||||