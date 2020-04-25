Seniors Say with ... Masconomet's Liv McCarthy

Player: Liv McCarthy
School: Masconomet
Sport: Lacrosse
Are you a team captain: Yes
What's the most challenging thing about keeping your lax skills sharp while on your own? Have you been able to work out at all or have you had to get creative with ideas for different drills etc?
The most challenging thing is not being able to practice dodging on actual players, so I usually set up cones in my backyard to help with that. I have been working out every day usually going for runs, lifting weights, and then doing some lacrosse drills and shooting in my backyard.
Any equipment preferences? Such as best kind of stick, or strings, or cleats?
My current and favorite lacrosse head is the Under Armour Glory. I love the curve of the rim because it's great for ground balls and controlling the ball. I have it strung with leather strings which I prefer. The ball comes out of the stick smoothly on shots and passes, and the flexibility of the leather is super easy for control.
What's best advice you've gotten lately, whether its about sports or school or just in general? Any good words of wisdom?
The best advice I've gotten lately is to try to keep things in perspective. This has been super important for me and for every spring athlete going through this. Stay strong and be positive are my words of wisdom for all high school seniors right now.
What's the best pregame snack?
My go-to is a banana and lemon Vitamin water.
What's been the best book you've read either for school or out of school?
"The Art of Racing in the Rain" is my favorite book that I've ever read. Currently, I am reading "Girl on the Train" which I really like so far because it is very suspenseful.
What's your favorite class in school and/or favorite teacher?
My favorite class this year is EMT. It's super interesting and I enjoy learning about how to help people in emergency situations. My teacher Mr. West also makes the class fun. My favorite teacher I've ever had was my math teacher last year Ms. Reyes, she is one of the most caring people I've ever met.
Any recommendations for good TV shows to binge to pass the time during the shutdown?
My favorite show is definitely Stranger Things on Netflix, and recently I just finished watching a show on Epix called War of the Worlds which was awesome. Other ways I have been passing the time is going for walks, working out, and reading.
Let's say you could only have played one game this spring..... who's your biggest rival or who would you want that game to be against?
Our biggest rival has always been North Andover. However, we have lost the CAL championship to Newburyport the last couple of years, so I would give anything to compete against them again for one final CAL battle.
Any plans for college yet, any idea what you might want to study?
I will be going to Stonehill College in the fall and I am committed to play lacrosse there. I will be majoring in Health Science to eventually become a Physical Therapist or Nutritionist.
-- As told to Matt Williams
||||