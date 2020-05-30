Senior's Say with ... Masconomet's Ryenne Feeney

Player: Ryenne Feeney
School: Masconomet
Spring sport: Track
Are you a team captain: Yes
Can you sum up your thoughts after the season had to be officially cancelled? Anything you've been able to do to cope or keep morale up as a team?
After finding out the season was officially canceled I was very upset because I was looking forward to one last track season with all the coaches, seniors and teammates. I was really excited to help lead this team and create bonds with each other. Track has been a very important part of my life ever since freshman year , so it was very hard hearing that I was not going to be able to have some kind of closure with this sport.
The other captains and I have been trying to communicate with the rest of the team still and encourage them to continue running on their own while we have all this extra time now. Although the rest of the seniors will not be here next year, we still want the rest of the girls to be doing the best they can to look forward to the team next year, so it has been important for us to make sure everyone still feels part of the team even though we are not together.
What has working out or keeping soccer/track skills sharp while social distancing been like? Any tips or good solo drills?
I have been working out a ton for the past few months so I can be in the best shape I can be in for next fall where I will be playing DII soccer at Bentley University. My soccer club, NEFC NS, has provided me with a lot of strength workouts and Fernando Braz, Peabody track coach, has sent out weekly training programs I have been doing to keep my conditioning up as well. My club coach has also been running zoom technical training sessions to keep our skills sharp and workout sessions.
In addition to that, I have been biking on my Peloton and going to my local soccer fields multiple times a week to shoot, juggle and do drills by myself. As an outside left back, I take a lot of free kicks and make many crosses, so those are my favorite things to work on by myself. If a field isn’t available, I recommend just getting a soccer ball and doing combined foot skills for about 20 or 30 minutes and getting some more touches in by juggling or doing dribbling patterns. The key is just getting as many touches in as you can even if you do not have much space available to you.
What was your favorite or best event for track?
My favorite (and sometimes least favorite) track even is the open 400m. I have run that event since freshman year and it has been my focus for my whole track career. The 400m is often described as the most painful track event, and I would definitely agree, but I still love running it because it is what I am best at. I have continued to improve my time each year and the feeling I have gotten each time I get a PR makes me feel so great that it is worth all the pain. Junior year I had a PR of 60.2 seconds for the 400m and my goal for this season was to break 60 seconds, so I am a little disappointed that I am unable to do that.
What's your favorite or best memory from your career from Masco? Most memorable meet or game?
My best memory from Masco Track is going to the Twilight Meet last year. I had just taken SATs that morning and was extremely excited to be able to spend the entire rest of the day with so many of my close friends doing what I love. The meet was so much fun and although it wasn’t my best meet, it was great being able to race against some great competition in the 400m and 4x200m. The entire team was so supportive there because we weren’t racing to win the meet, we were just racing to improve ourselves, so there was not much stress and we just got to focus on enjoying ourselves.
If you could have had one meet this spring, which team would you want to go up against and in what event?
I would want to go against Newburyport in the 400m and 4x400m. Every time I have raced Newburyport in the 4x400m it is really a battle and nobody knows who will win. In the 400m I have placed behind them multiple times, but I almost always get a PR when I race against them, so it really is motivating because I want to keep improving myself.
What was your favorite class and/or teacher in high school?
My favorite class in high school was American Studies, which is a combined English and History course for two hours and it is actually co-taught by David Mitchell, my track coach. Although it was not always the most exciting class, it was definitely my favorite because I learned so many new skills and became much better at writing and analyzing. Mr. Mitchell has been my most influential teacher in high school because in addition to teaching me those skills, he was extremely encouraging of all the work I did and made sure I knew it which gave me the confidence to keep growing and becoming better. As a track coach he does exactly the same which is one of the reasons I appreciate him as a coach so much because he just wants all the girls to become confident in themselves and know what they can accomplish.
What's your favorite or the best TV show to binge/steam to pass the time while we're all stuck inside?
My favorite TV show to binge is One Tree Hill even though it is a little older of a show. I absolutely love that show since I have watched the entire series at least 4 times, probably finishing my fifth time right now. It is a great mix of drama and fun so it helps me get out of my life sometimes and just have fun instead of thinking of things going on in my life.
Any advice for the underclassmen coming back for next year, what they can do to make the most of their time?
My advice to the underclassmen is to truly appreciate every moment you have with your friends and doing things to love. I know it is cliche, but really live in the moment because it flies by so fast. My biggest regret is looking too far into the future when I could have been focused on what was happening in the moment because that is when memories are made. It doesn’t always have to be doing extravagant things with your friends too. Sometimes the best memories are made in the most simple times, so really try your best to take every moment fully in.
What's it like looking forward to college soccer and knowing you'll get a chance to get back out there relatively soon? Also any idea what you want to study next year?
I am so excited knowing I am going to play college soccer soon because I already miss it so much. I haven’t been able to play in so long and it is extremely exciting knowing it is coming soon. I also am making sure to get really focused on my goals for this summer in order to prepare myself the best I can for my freshman season. I hope to go into the season really fit and with my skills sharp. I am ready to do whatever I can to get playing time because all I want right now is to get back on that field and have fun.
I am going to study business at Bentley, but I am not sure exactly what branch I will go into. Currently I am thinking about going into accounting and finance, but I am just excited to be able to experience all the great classes Bentley offers and get a wonderful education.
-- As told to Matt Williams
