Seniors Say with ... Peabody's Anthony Conforti

Name: Anthony Conforti
School: Peabody
Spring sport: Baseball
Can you sum up your thoughts after the season had to be officially cancelled? Anything you've been able to do to cope or keep morale up as a team?
My thoughts after the season was cancelled was upset at first missing out on my senior season and the rest on senior year but then I realized I have to look ahead and focus on the future and especially the next four years of college. What I have done do cope with everything is just talking to my friends and making plans after the social distancing is over.
What has working out or keeping baseball skills sharp while social distancing been like? Any tips or good solo drills?
It's definitely hard to workout during these times but I try to find ways like having my dad take me down to the field and giving me BP or just swinging off a tee in my backyard.
Did you have any preferences or must-haves for equipment, as far as glove, batting gloves, bat, spikes etc?
I always need to have a Rawlings 5150 it is my favorite bat I've used it every year during high school and I plan to use it during college as well.
Who was the toughest pitcher you faced in high school and what made them tough?
The toughest pitcher I've faced was definitely Todd Tringale (of Saugus, the 2019 Northeastern Conference MVP).
If you could have played one game this year, who would you want to play against and at what park? Who's the biggest rival?
If we could have play one game this year it probably be Swampscott at Peabody. We always play them well and they are always great games.
Now that Last Dance is over, what's something you'd love to watch a ten part sports documentary about?
Probably the 2004 Boston Red Sox.
What was your favorite class and/or teacher at Peabody?
World History with Mr. Mason
What was your favorite game or memory from high school sports? My Favorite memory was on JV sophomore year against St. Johns Prep when we were down 3-1 in the 3rd inning and I hit a grand slam to take the lead.
You've got a bunch of great wrestling stuff in the Twitter feed, who's your favorite wrestler(s) and/or match of all-time?
My Favorite match of all time is definitely Adam Cole vs Johnny Gargano 2 out of 3 falls for the NXT championship at NXT Takeover Toronto.
What are your plans for college? Any idea about what you want to study or playing sports? I will be attending Becker College. I'll be going in undecided and I will be playing baseball there.
-- As told to Matt Williams
