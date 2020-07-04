Seniors Say with ... Peabody's Colleen Crotty

Name: Colleen Crotty
Age: 18
School: Peabody High
Spring sport you play: Lacrosse
Are you a team captain? Yes
How would you describe the past few months during the coronavirus social distancing era? I would say life has definitely been adjusted extremely since the beginning of March. Finishing up our senior year online wasn’t very hard, but it was just hard getting myself to do the work I found to be a struggle. Within the past weeks though life has somewhat been getting to normal which is good.
When it comes to lacrosse, is there any particular gear that you prefer? (stick, cleats, etc?) I really like the Crux 600 head and shaft with the 10 degree slant. I had this stick last year for my junior season and I just recently purchased it again, but in my college colors.
Tell us about one of your favorite memories from your high school lacrosse career, whether it's a game, moment, season, etc.: My game was beating Swampscott my sophomore year in overtime at home. It was a close game; it was only 3-3 at the half, and the game ended with it tied 8-8. Starting overtime Amber won the draw to herself and fed it to Olviia who crashed and fed me and I put it in the back of the net, 11 seconds and the game was over. It's one of the best feelings, having the game winner, you don’t forget those games.
Despite not having a spring season to wrap up your career at Peabody, have you been able to get any lacrosse reps in this spring/summer to prepare for college? My college team provides us with a summer workout plan, so I’ve been following that getting reps in just waiting for the gyms to open up.
Speaking of college, you'll be playing at Western Connecticut State in the fall. What drew you to that school and what are you most looking forward to about going there? I wanted to go to school within the New England region that way I would be close enough to home. Western Connecticut has a beautiful campus and a very strong nursing program which I am majoring in.
Has there been any discussion or expectations as to when you'll report to college and when or if the lacrosse season will commence? My coach still hasn’t been given the okay for fall-ball practices, but all the coaches and the rest of the team are eager and ready to get after it whenever we are able to start. I can't wait to just play a normal game of lacrosse.
Favorite TV show? My favorite TV show is One Tree Hill.
Finally, what would your parting message be to the Peabody girls lacrosse underclassmen that will be representing your (now) former team next season? Don’t take the time that you have left for granted and enjoy every moment you can. Never stop working hard and make sure you laugh at a few of Coach D's jokes even if they aren't funny.
