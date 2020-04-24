Name: Nick Ricci
Age: 18
High school: Peabody Veterans Memorial High School
Sport and position you play: Lacrosse, defensive middie
What was your reaction upon hearing that school, and the spring sports season, would be cancelled for the rest of the year?: Hearing that my final season as a Tanner was coming to an end, it made me feel sad and disappointed. It just didn't feel real that I won't be stepping on the field with my favorite teammates ever again. Also, I wish I could pull my jersey over my head one last time to represent the city of Peabody. I'll also miss walking down the hallways of Peabody High with my friends and teammates (and) miss my teachers that helped me get where I am today. I made some very close friends from my time attending Peabody high.
What had you done to get ready for your senior season for lacrosse?: I got ready a little different than past seasons; I put more work into getting physical ready. I would hit the gym every day, even after a long day at (hockey) practice. Also I would go for many runs around my neighborhood. Also, the team and I would hit the field after school to get some extra reps in.
How would you describe your role as a defensive middie?: In my role, I have to be on my 'A' game all the time. As a defensive middie, you're faced up against some of the best midfielders and attackmen in the state. Also as a defensive middie it's the most physical and hardworking position on the field.
Can you explain what made you decide on going to Dean College for school and to continue your lacrosse career?: The reason I chose Dean College is for its campus size and its business program. The business program has great opportunities for internships with the Kraft organization and Gillette Stadium. The lacrosse program at Dean is very competitive, too. Next year, we'll be moving from the NECC to the GNAC. Also, the lacrosse program put academics before sports.
What have you been doing to stay busy during quarantine?: I've been keeping in touch with my friends and teammates by playing PlayStation. Also, I've been working out and going on lots of runs, and doing school assignments.
Is there one teammate you're really going to miss playing with?: Nick Patturelli. Nick and I have been friends since we were kids and grew up together playing lacrosse. We work very well together on the field. Also, Nick is one of the funniest kids on the team. I love going up against him during practice and battling for ground balls. Nick will be attending Belmont Abbey (N.C.) in the fall to continue his lacrosse career.
Can you tell us what your Peabody High lacrosse coaches have meant to you?: I've had three different head coaches during my time at Peabody High. My first was Tony O’Donnell. Coach Tony prepared me for my freshman of high school lacrosse and was one of my best coaches I've had. My second was Greg Welch my sophomore year. Coach Welch gave me the opportunity to have a lot of playing time; he worked us very hard on and off the field. My third coach was Leo Shidler during my junior year. It was Coach Shidler taught us discipline and to be respectful for the game and our peers. He also helped us go to our first state tournament game in my career and win in the first round. He prepared me for college level play and taught us how to become good student-athletes. He also had us give back to the community doing community service for Haven From Hunger. Finally, my defensive coach, Coach Mulvey, helped me so much as a defensive middie to get me where I am today.
Lastly, what would you say to your younger teammates who hope to resume playing next spring?: I'd like to tell my underclassmen not to take high school for granted. When you step on the field, play your heart out for your brothers by your side and for your city. Also, get involved with the community and go to every school event. I will miss all of you deeply and miss playing with each and every one of you.
— As told to Phil Stacey
