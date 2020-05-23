Player: Julia Lucey
School: Pingree
Hometown: Topsfield
Spring sport: Lacrosse
Can you sum up your thoughts after the season had to be officially cancelled? Anything you've been able to do to cope or keep morale up as a team?
When the season was officially canceled I was very sad. I was really looking forward to playing with my team this season and being a leader as a tri-captain. We have a great group of talented athletes. We have been keeping up team morale by having team Zoom meetings twice a week and updating each other daily on our workouts.
What has working out or keeping lacrosse skills sharp while social distancing been like? Any tips or good solo drills?
Working out and keeping lacrosse skills sharp while social distancing has definitely been an adjustment. I miss working out as a team, but I have been taking runs, doing agility work and playing a lot of wall ball. A good solo drill I enjoy, and it's great for attackers and middies, is putting water bottles on a table outside and trying to knock them over.
Did you have any preferences or must-haves for equipment, as far as stick, webbing, cleats, brand or color etc?
I love my cleats. They are white Under Armour high tops. I also love yellow stringing on my stick. It is not only my favorite color but it also shields the ball very well.
What's your favorite or best memory from your career from Pingree? Most memorable game?
My favorite memory from Pingree is being all together at team pasta parties. The most memorable game for me was when we beat Phillips Andover last year. It was a huge win for us, and it felt great to achieve something we worked so hard for.
If you could have played one game this spring, who would you want to play against? Who's the biggest rival?
If I could play one game I would want to play against Brooks School. They have been tough competition throughout my high school career, and it would have been great to play them again one last time.
What was your favorite class and/or teacher in high school?
My favorite class was English. Pingree has a great English program. My favorite teacher is Ms. McCoy. She was my history teacher multiple times. She is also the leader of civic engagement at Pingree. I enjoyed being part of this program with Ms. McCoy because it exposed me to many great volunteer causes and events.
What's your favorite or the best TV show to binge/steam to pass the time while we're all stuck inside?
While stuck inside I have been watching many movie series such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Oceans, Jason Bourne, and Mission Impossible.
Any advice for the underclassmen coming back for next year, what they can do to make the most of their time?
My biggest advice to underclassmen is to always give it your full effort on and off the field, work as a team player and take advantage of every opportunity you have to play. Your time in high school is so short so do as much as you can!
What are your plans for college? Any idea about what you want to study or playing sports?
I am excited to be playing lacrosse at the University of New Hampshire next year and studying education!
-- As told to Matt Williams