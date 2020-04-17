Seniors Say with Pingree's Zach Manuel

Name: Zach Manuel
Age: 18
School: Pingree School
Sport you play: Track and Field
Events: 100m dash, 200m dash, 4x100m relay, high jump
What are you missing most about being both out of school and running spring track?: I miss being around the team the most. We have a really close team and a good dynamic. We were set up for a really good season as well, so it’s upsetting to see it maybe be over. I also miss racing a lot; I love the competition and miss being in that setting.
What had you done to get ready for this, your final season of high school athletics?: I spent the winter training and lifting. I’d spend after school time lifting in the gym and occasionally playing basketball with my friends for cardio. Throughout it all, I was really waiting for track to start to get back to competing and being with the team. Having the winter with no team sport really excited me for the season to come.
Have you decided what your plans are for next year?: I’ll be continuing my football career at Hobart College in Geneva, N.Y., playing cornerback.
What have you been doing for fun these last few weeks since you’ve been out of school?: Besides recently starting online classes, I’ve been keeping in shape in preparation for the upcoming fall. For fun, I’ve been playing probably too much PlayStation with my friends, getting outside any way I can, and driving around to get a change of scenery.
Have you been in touch with any of your teammates?: We’ve had a Zoom meeting just as a check-in with our coach, and I’ve just been keeping in touch with the team through social media.
Are there any TV shows or movies you’ve binged watch during this time?: I’ve binged most of the Marvel movies through quarantine, and I’ve been watching a lot of stand up comedy on Netflix.
If you’re able to have any meets this spring, what will it be like for you to be back out there the first time?: Being able to compete and run one last 100m dash would be a real relief and closure for me. I think I’d be able to leave happier having that chance than not getting it. In times like these, one more meet is all I really want.
— As told to Phil Stacey
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.