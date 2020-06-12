Seniors Say with ... Salem Academy track and field's David Turiel 

Name: David Turiel
Age: 18
High school: Salem Academy Charter School
Hometown: Salem
Spring Sport: Track and field (4x400 relay, 800 and 1600 meters)
Are you a team captain: Yes
What do you think that you'll tell your children and grandchildren what it was like to graduate during the pandemic of 2020?: I’ll tell them to be thankful for the time they get to be in high school with their friends, and that they shouldn’t take it for granted because these four years really fly by so fast. I'd also tell them to make sure that they work hard throughout high school and to be involved in athletics and other extracurriculars, because it's such a rewarding experience.
Which of your teammates pushed you to become a better track athlete?: I feel like all of my teammates supported me in different ways and pushed me. Some encouraged me to try new events, while others motivated me to work harder and be a better athlete. I was really looking forward to working with a new coach with all my teammates, too.
What made you decide to go to Salem Academy for high school?: I chose to go to SACS because it's a strong college prep school, and I had a lot of friends who were involved on the sports teams there. At Salem Academy there's a really strong sense of community not only between the students, but between the students and faculty as well.
Where are you going to college in the fall?: I'll be attending Fairfield University in Connecticut, where I'll be studying business. I hope to continue running cross country.
Aside from athletics, what's one thing you're bummed about missing out on as a senior at Salem Academy?: Aside from missing my final spring season, I'm especially sad that I missed out on all the other senior activities such as graduation, prom, Senior Trip, Decision Day, pep rallies, and the last day of school — which were some of the things I had looked forward to most. It's also really upsetting that I wasn't able to spend the last months of high school with my classmates and teachers.
What's your favorite place to get food in Salem?: Probably Howling Wolf; I typically get beef burritos when I go there.
Can you tell us what's the best thing you've done during quarantine?: One of the best things I've done is continue talking and communicating with my friends, teammates, and teachers, who have really helped make quarantine feel more normal. I've also been able to focus more on college and have signed up to take an extra class with Fairfield over the summer.
— As told to Phil Stacey
