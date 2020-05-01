Seniors Say with ... Salem Academy's Adam Pinto 

Name: Adam Pinto
Age:18
High school: Salem Academy Charter School
Hometown: Salem
Spring sport you play: Baseball; I'm a catcher and a pitcher
Are you a team captain?: Yes
What was your first reaction upon hearing that the spring sports season and the rest of your senior activities would be cancelled?: I was speechless when my coach broke the news to my teammates and me that our season would not be happening. It was really tough to hear, because it would have been my last season ever in a Salem Academy jersey. Unfortunately, I would not get to put on the Green-and-White ever again.
Is there an area of your game that you feel you had really improved upon heading into this season?: I was very excited to get behind the plate again, as I felt I had become a much better catcher. At the end of my junior season I began to analyze batters and different pitches and spots they had trouble hitting, and I was excited to continue that trend.
What made you decide to attend Salem Academy?: The athletic program as a whole was a big factor that influenced my decision. I felt that I could receive a proper education at Salem Academy and multiple other schools that I considered, including St. Mary's and Bishop Fenwick, but what set Salem Academy apart was the sense of community amongst athletes and coaches. I was able to build relationships with the majority of the coaching staff during my time in Salem Academy’s middle school, and I knew that the coaching staff I worked with would help me develop as a young man both on and off the field.
Have you decided where you'll be going to school next year?: I'm attending Merrimack to continue my soccer career and will study Rehabilitation Science.
What's the best thing that you've done during quarantine?: Go for runs. It's my favorite part of my day, allowing me to get out of my house and enjoy nature for a bit. I really enjoy the chance to get away from my couch and television.
Tell us something that most people wouldn't know about you: I invest in the stock market for fun. I thought it would be a good idea to learn a bit about the market while I'm young, so hopefully when I'm older I can use what I have learned now to my advantage.
What do you think this summer will be like?: Hopefully the quarantine will be lifted and I can be outside as much as possible. I'm working at the Salem Willows Arcade (one of my favorite parts of the summer) with the hopes to save up for college. I also planned on learning to surf and just making memories with my friends: going to the beach, getting ice cream, and driving around during our last summer as high schoolers.
Lastly, what would you say to your younger teammates who hope to resume playing baseball next season?: I would tell them to really cherish the time they have left. I was always told high school would go by faster than I expected, and unfortunately for the Class of 2020 it went by too fast. So I want them to spend their final years enjoying the game, working hard during every practice and playing hard in every game — because no one knows when their last game may be.
— As told to Phil Stacey
