Seniors Say with .... Salem Academy's Lindsey Russell 

Name: Lindsey Russell
Age: 18
High school: Salem Academy Charter School
Hometown: Salem
Spring sport you play: Softball
Are you a team captain?: Yes
How have you been handling this self-quarantine we're all doing right now?: It was really difficult for me at first. I'm used to being very busy with school and sports, so it was a big adjustment for me. I've been trying to stay on top of my schoolwork and find things to do to keep me busy. After having my final soccer and basketball seasons, I was looking forward to ending my senior year off with softball, so it's hard for me to accept that might not be possible.
Are there times that you've been able to get outside to throw or hit to help you stay sharp?: During the beginning of self-quarantine, I went outside to throw often. With the increase of cases and the closing of many parks I haven't been going out to hit or throw as much, but I have been doing more workouts close to home so I can stay physically fit for the upcoming season.
Have you been talking with your teammates through Zoom meetings or FaceTime?: We haven't, but I have been in contact with the other captain of the team, Jillian Sholds, and my coach, Mark Lee, on how this will be affecting our season.
What made you decide to attend Salem Academy Charter School?: I decided to attend Salem Academy because of how much focus they put on preparing people for college. The small number of students allows the teachers to understand different learning styles and make the necessary changes to try and set everyone up for success. I've also grown to love the sense of community that comes along with the school being smaller and all of the support everyone gives each other.
Have you decided what you'll be doing next year?: I'll be attending college next year, but I haven't decided where yet. I'll be majoring in Exercise Science and working to become a physical therapist.
Which shows or movies have you been able to catch up on recently?: I've been watching a lot of 'Criminal Minds' during this self-quarantine. Sometimes it gets a little too scary for me, but I like watching them solve all of the crimes. I've also been watching a lot of Marvel movies; they're my favorite because there's always something interesting going on, and I watched them a lot with my dad growing up.
What good do you think can come out of this self-quarantine when the pandemic is finally over?: I think that people will start appreciating spending time on the field, at school, and with their friends a lot more. I feel like a lot of people took that for granted, myself included, so having it taken away shows how important it is to us.
Finally, do you think there will be a softball season this spring or not?: I hope there will be a softball season. Even if it can't be a very long schedule, I want to be able to play as much of it as I can to end off my senior year.
— As told to Phil Stacey
