Seniors Say ...  with Salem Academy's Ryan LeClare

Athlete: Ryan LeClare
Age: 17
School: Salem Academy Charter School
Spring sport you play and position: Baseball and starting pitcher
Are you a team captain? Yes
Looking back, what made you decide to attend Salem Academy? I started attending Salem Academy in sixth grade. The decision though was not really up to me. My family was planning to move to Topsfield, and then we got the news that I got into Salem Academy and we stayed here. The educational benefits are what stuck out to my parents the most. I'm happy we stayed for sure.
How long have you been playing baseball? I started playing baseball when I was around four. It was tee-ball but it is all the same concept of course. My dad has been a lifelong fan of the game; he pushed me into athletics at an early age with a focus on baseball and I am so glad that he did.
If you could've played just one game this spring who would it be against and why? I would have loved to have played against Salem High School. This year we have struggled in all athletic competitions against Salem High, but I feel that baseball is different. We have dominated the MCSAO competition since we won our first title when I was an 8th grader. Playing multiple sports during my career at Salem Academy I can confidently say that the baseball program is the best program I have been apart of. So definitely Salem High would be the game I would want to play the most to make a statement in the city.
What would you say is your favorite memory of high school baseball? (game, play, moment, etc) I have a lot of great memories with this baseball team, it is so hard to choose one. A lot of that goes to my coaches. Winning makes things memorable, it is even better when you are surrounded by people who respect you and have the same goals in mind. So winning three championships out of my four years playing at the school definitely serve as memorable. That is kind of basic though.
Personally, my favorite memory is one that happened last year. Last year I had been dealing with shoulder problems just before we played our first game. Due to me being our No. 1 pitcher, we had to try and nurse the injury and try to keep me healthy so I could pitch in a championship or semi-final game. I saw a doctor and it was diagnosed as inflammation in my labrum. I continued to play, limiting my throwing as much as I could. When the playoffs rolled around I told my coaches I could pitch despite my arm not being healthy. Now we are in the semifinal game and we were playing our rivals Boston Collegiate. It was 1-1 in the bottom of the third and the kid on my team pitching had loaded the bases. It did not look good. There were no outs and my coach had called me in from centerfield to pitch. I started to pitch and my arm was hurting, but I knew I had to do this because if I couldn't we were going to lose. I get the first guy out. Then the second. Then I strike out the third. No runs scored. We get to the next half of the inning and it is 1-1, my teammate Adam Pinto hit a home run then I followed with a triple ending up scoring. After this, I finished the game and we went on to the championship. We ended up winning that as well. Before summer ball starts my arm hurts again, I went to the doctors and found out I had been playing with a torn labrum and inflamed rotator cuff. The pain and success that occurred at that moment made that the most memorable experience.
How have you been spending your time during social distancing/quarantine? I've been fine, it gets really boring, but it will have to do. Covid-19 is no joke. The people who are taking it as such will find out one way or another that it is not a joke, and it will come back to bite them. I really hope with things opening up people do not take this as a sign to go party, because in reality if that happens we will be back where we started. While being bored though, I have watched a lot of the show, Community. It is by far my favorite show ever. Ozark and Atlanta are also some really good shows. Aside from watching TV, I've been playing games, and doing band exercise as I am still recovering from my labrum surgery.
Favorite athlete growing up? Cam Newton. I love Cam Newton. The way he carries himself on the football field with his charisma, and the way he does not change his personality to make his brand look better is something I admire.
Did you tune into "The Last Dance" documentary and if so, having not grown up during that era, what were your impressions or reactions to Michael Jordan? I did not, I've seen clips. He was one of the best competitors in any sport ever. Definitely someone people should look to model their attitude towards.
Tell us something most people don't know about you: I've been a huge Pokemon fan since I was a kid. I still follow the stuff they do now. Not as much as before, but any Pokemon game that comes out I am definitely buying it.
What are your plans for after graduation? My plans after graduation are to attend Assumption College in Worcester. There I am planning to major in management with a minor in sport. Down the road I hope to be an agent, general manager, scout, or even coach in baseball or basketball. Also, I intend to walk on to the baseball team at Assumption. If I regain my prior form and build on that, I hope by the end of sophomore year I can put my injuries behind me and be drafted.
-- As told to Nick Giannino
