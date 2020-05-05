Seniors Say with .... Salem High softball standout Angelica Rego

Name: Angelico Rego
Age: 17
High school: Salem High School
Spring sport you play: Softball catcher, shortstop and third base
What was your first reaction upon hearing that the spring sports season and the rest of your senior activities would be cancelled?: I was dispirited, as many of my teammates were very confident about the upcoming season. Although many of our players had limited experience, I believe with a young but very strong core of players we could’ve made an impact this season. It was very unfortunate to hear about it being cancelled. I'm still undecided whether or not I want to play at the next level, (so that might've) been my last season ever playing softball.
What other senior activities were you most looking forward to?: Other than graduation, I was really looking forward to the Senior Show, where the students get to act as — and make fun of — some of our soon-to-be former teachers. Seeing the senior classes doing it in previous years made me excited to have the opportunity to be a part of it myself.
I was also looking forward to Senior Week: to be more specific, Senior Prom, Six Flags and the final drive-around the school. I was lucky enough to be able to go to senior prom my sophomore and junior year, but it’s not the same as going to your own prom. Six Flags is a traditional thing the seniors do on Senior Week, and although I understand I can go there once all this is over, it’s very unfortunate because going on that trip would essentially be the last time the SHS Class of 2020 would be able to be together before graduation. I think it’s kind of upsetting how we won’t get to go this year.
Another activity that I was really looking forward to was the traditional drive-around the seniors do every year on their last day of school. This was something I, and a lot of other people, were really looking forward to: riding around the school four times, one lap for each year of high school.
As a three-sport, four-year starter, which sport that you played at Salem High was your favorite?: Although I really loved soccer and basketball, softball was my favorite . When I was younger I started off playing baseball, but as I got older and hit a certain age I moved over to softball. During one of my first softball practices, my coach placed me at first base. But once he saw me throw he realized that (my arm) could be put to use, so he moved me to shortstop. Once he saw how good I could throw he was amazed, so then he moved me to third base. My coach really couldn’t believe what an arm I had, and ever since then I’ve just loved the sport. It clears my head,
I have so much fun playing this sport. My older brother went to Salem High and he always told me how they couldn’t wait 'til I got there. They made me feel welcome my freshman year, and each year I always had amazing teammates.
Describe your favorite athletic memory in high school: It would have to be during soccer season my junior year. We had just gotten a new coach; he was young and his expectations weren’t as high, and he was understanding. On the team I am known to joke around at times (of course when it’s the right time to do so). So our coach, Andrew, had us doing sprints around two soccer fields during tryouts, and at the time I didn’t consider myself to be the best runner. So when I reached the middle of the second field I decided to cut the field, and when my coach saw me he stopped everyone just to look at me from the other side of the field. They all just laughed.
Have you decided where you'll be going to school next year?: I have committed to Salem State university. I'm currently still deciding on what to study: either child care or criminal justice. I'm not too sure if I'll continue my athletic career; I've been thinking about whether I would continue it since I never got my last season of softball. It's definitely made my decision a lot harder.
While everyone is self-distancing, what's something that's made you happy during quarantine?: That I've been able to spend more time with my family. Usually I barely see them because of school from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., then sports from 3-5 p.m., sometimes later. Also, when we go on Zoom for classes, I get to see all my classmates, and it's great to see them during this tough time.
Tell us something that most people wouldn't know about you: I am Greek, Portuguese and Lebanese. I can speak and understand Greek very well. I can also play the trumpet; I used to play up until sixth grade.
Lastly, what would you say to your younger teammates who hope to resume playing sports in 2020-21?: I would tell my younger teammates to never take anything for granted, because four years of high school goes by faster than you think. I’d also tell them to play their hearts out no matter the situation. Work hard and excel at everything you do, whether it be in the classroom or on the field because when it's all over, you want to be able to say you worked hard each and every day no matter if you won or lost. All that matters is how hard you worked.
Everything happens for a reason; you just need to play your heart out, keep your head up and keep pushing forward.
— as told to Phil Stacey
