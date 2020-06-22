Name: Bobby Costello
School: Salem High
Age: 17
Spring sport you play: Baseball
Position (s): Catcher and outfielder.
Are you a team captain? We actually don't have captains on our team to my knowledge.
What were you most looking forward to about your final spring baseball season at Salem High? Well me being the only senior on the team this year I was excited to just play on Senior Night. I've seen so many and helped prepare for others but for baseball it really mattered because I've played since I was five. I won't lie, having a whole night dedicated to me sounded pretty great too.
Mainly though it has to be just playing baseball in general. I have such a deep appreciation for the sport and how much I've grown from it.
What was it like to be the only boy from your graduating class on the baseball team? It's a weird feeling for sure but not bad. I mean we don't have issues getting along on the team I just have to be chill with the younger guys.
What would you say your favorite position to play is and why? I liked catching more than anything else probably just because I'm better at it than most other positions. I never really tried to play it on varsity because we always had one that already knew all the signs and situations.
Do you have a favorite baseball player or another athlete that you looked up to growing up? That's a tough one but I have to say Dustin Pedroia or Big Papi. They're the Red Sox I grew up with and they were great. My dad has the '07 series on DVD so I definitely saw my fair share of both of them.
Any preference when it comes to baseball gear? (glove, bat, etc.) I've always liked Easton more than Nike or another brand, but my cleats are always Nike.
Tell us about your favorite high school baseball memory (game, play, moment, etc.): It's gotta be the first varsity game I ever played in. We were up on this team by like seven runs and I kinda just sat there and did the book the entire game. It's the top of the 6th and coach yells out my name and I'm low key freaking out I forgot my glove on the bench and had to go back to get it.
How did/have you spent most of your free time during the social distancing era? I've been doing a lot of sleeping and watching movies or older shows. I've been with my friends too; usually we get together in a park or really just somewhere outside. There just isn't really much to do while everything is still closed.
What are your plans for after graduation? I'm enrolled at the University of Maine with a psychology major. I want to find ways to help patients with PTSD.
Finally, if you could only use one word to sum up the past few months what would it be? Revolution, because of the change society is going through especially with all the recent protests for BLM. The combination of the protests and COVID is going to have changed all of us even if just in slight ways it's never going to be the same after this year.
-- As told to Nick Giannino
