SENIORS SAY ... with Salem High's Stella Rowley

Editor’s note: With the sports world on hold, The Salem News will be checking in with seniors who play a spring sport to get their thoughts on everything from school and sports to pop culture and the like. Look for our 'Seniors Say' each day online and in print. Today's guest: Salem High girls lacrosse standout Stella Rowley.
Name: Stella Rowley
Age: 17
High School: Salem High
School Spring sport you play: Lacrosse
Are you a team captain?: Yes
What are you missing most about being both out of school and out playing lacrosse?: I miss lacrosse so much. I've been looking forward to this season all year. I was so excited because It’s such a great group of girls this year; everyone is so positive and fun, and I could just tell that I was going to have a great season! I also miss all my friends. It's really hard to be out of school for the last few months of high school and not being able to see your friends every day.
What had you done to get ready for your final season of high school athletics?: I’ve practiced on my own and with friends during the year, working on my left hand cradle, shooting and passing. I've also been working out on my own and doing workouts with some of my teammates.
You're also an attack in soccer and on the swim team at Salem High. Do you have a favorite sport?: It's lacrosse. I started it freshman year and fell in love with it. It’s a sport that I could pick up quickly. Lacrosse is such a cool, fast-moving sport, and I I feel like it just clicks in my brain. I love all my teammates; we're all so fun and chill and get along so well. It's such a great group, I will truly miss it.
You're also a terrific student (ranked 9th in the senior class). What are your plans for next year?: I'll most likely be going to Union College in Schenectady N.Y. I'm extremely excited. I'm interested in studying Environmental Policy and minoring in Energy Studies. I'll be trying out as a walk-on for the Union lacrosse team, too, and if not I'll hopefully be playing club lacrosse.
What have you been doing for fun since you've been home these last few weeks?: Since I've been out of school, I've gone on a lot of walks. My dogs love it because I'm always walking them. I've also been baking a bunch of sweets for my family; I just recently made some bread. I'm also working on painting a mural on the back of my family's garage. I'm trying to stay positive and busy to keep my mind off of things.
Have you been in touch with any of your lacrosse teammates lately?: I have. We've been very active in a group chat, trying to keep each other positive during this tough time. Sending funny TikToks that we can do, talking about happy memories of past seasons, reminding people to do workouts at home. It's such a fun and supporting group; I'm so glad that I'm a part of it.
Are there any TV shows that you've binge-watched during this time? How about any movies?: I have to limit myself to the amount of TV I watch now. I've been binge-watching 'All American' and also been re-watching 'New Girl' for the fifth time; it's always good. I've been watching a lot of feel-good movies. My mom and I just watched both the live action and the original 'Cinderella', and I forgot how good they are.
What do you think you'll be doing a month from now?: I'm trying to stay positive through this time, but we need to do what we gotta do to get rid of this virus. With this, I highly doubt that I'll be coming back to school any time soon. I'm hopeful, I know everyone is working very hard, so we'll see what will happen. But until then, I'll be at home.
-- As told to Phil Stacey
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.