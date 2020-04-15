Editor’s note: With the sports world on hold, The Salem News will be checking in with seniors who play a spring sport to get their thoughts on everything from school and sports to pop culture and the like. Look for our 'Seniors Say' each day online and in print.
Name: Anthony Rakauskas
High School: Swampscott
Spring sport you play: Baseball
What kinds of stuff have you been able to do to stay in shape or work on for baseball during the social distance? Do you have a gym at all at home or have you been getting creative? During the social distance I've still been able to stay active. I miss the gym, but I have been going on runs, in home workouts, and fortunate enough to have my own net and tee to hit with at home.
Any preferences on equipment, such as best or favorite kind of bat, glove, batting gloves etc? I have always had New Balance cleats throughout high school because they are the most comfortable to me. For a glove, my Wilson A2000 has lasted me throughout high school and I don't plan on replacing it this year. Also, Oakley shades are essentials in the outfield.
How much are you guys in Swampscott looking forward to the potential of the year, with being able to build on last year and probably contend for the title? Have you guys been able to do anything to stay positive or keep up the team building while you're waiting it out? This is the year my fellow seniors and I have been waiting for since we were all playing together in Little League. We all have the same goal set in mind, but in order to reach that goal we just have to focus on one game at a time.
Coach Cap (Joe Caponigro) has been doing a great job keeping the entire team and staff positive throughout this situation, he's giving great motivation, ways to stay in shape, and the hope we need to keep our heads up in these tough times.
What's been the best book you've read either for school or out of school? My personal favorite book I've read is The Wolf of Wall Street by Jordan Belfort, which also is a great film.
What's your favorite class in school and/or favorite teacher? My favorite class is probably my personal finance class because it shows me lifelong skills such as budgeting, taxes, and paying for college.
Any recommendations for good TV shows to binge to pass the time during the shutdown? Any go to's for passing the time? I've been binge watching a couple good shows, Ozark, Money Heist, and Blacklist are probably my 3 favorites at the moment and I highly recommend them.
Let's say you could only play one game this year: Who's your biggest rival or who would you want that game to be against, if you got to choose? If we only had one game this year it's definitely have to be against our rivals Marblehead; those games are always the best.
What's one thing you're most looking forward to being able to do when we're safe again, whether its in sports, in school or just getting a bite at your favorite restaurant, etc? I'm definitely looking forward to the baseball season the most, but other than that just hanging out with friends and enjoying the rest of our senior year is greatly missed.
Any plans for college yet, any idea what you might want to study etc? I plan on attending UMass Boston next year studying Business Marketing.
-- As told to Matt Williams
