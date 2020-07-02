Seniors Say ... with Swampscott's Caleigh Hopkins

Player: Caleigh Hopkins
Age: 17
School: Swampscott
Spring sport: Softball
Are you a team captain? Yes, this would have been my second year as captain.
What was your reaction when you were told there would be no spring softball season? I was devastated when I found out there wouldn’t be a spring sports season. I had been looking forward to softball all year. I’ve been playing softball for 11 years so to have it all come to an end like this was kind of upsetting, but I’m glad I at least got to play in the winter.
Have you been able to play softball in any other capacity during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic? Throughout the pandemic, I’ve gone down to the field with my dad to pitch and hit a few times, but besides that I haven’t been able to play at all.
Tell us about one of your favorite memories from your high school softball career: Some of my favorite memories include: Gary having us chase a bunch of turkeys off the field with our bats; being one of the MIAA Division 2 North finalists my freshman year; wnning the Holland Tournament; and breaking my bat at tryouts last year. And I don’t know if I’d say this is a “favorite” memory but I’ll definitely never forgetting getting hit with a line drive right of my kneecap last year.
Favorite teacher and/or subject from your time at Swampscott? My favorite class that I’ve taken at Swampscott High is Media Literacy with Mr. Reid. Basically, we would watch movies/TV shows/video clips and then have discussions where we would analyze them. It was a very eye opening class. I actually got to be a TA for one of Mr. Reid’s classes this year. He’s definitely one of the best teachers I’ve ever had.
Have any fun plans for the summer? I’m going to be playing in a summer starting next week so I’m really looking forward to that. A couple of other Swampscott girls are going to be on the team with me so I’m excited that I’ll get to play with them before I leave for college.
What are your plans for after graduation? Do you plan to play softball or any other sport at the collegiate level? I'm going to be going to Fairfield University in Connecticut this fall where I’ll be majoring in history in the honors program. I definitely want to play softball, but just club or intramural so that I have more time to focus on my school work and stuff.
If you had to sum up the past few months with one word, what would it be and why? I would definitely have to go with “crazy.” Everything changed so quickly and we had to adapt so many aspects of our lifestyle. If you had told me in September that this would be how I was going to finish my senior year I never would have believed you.
Finally, favorite TV Show or favorite book, you choose!: One of my favorite TV shows is Criminal Minds. I’m not sure if I could pick just a singular favorite book but one of my favorite series is the Percy Jackson series. I love Rick Riordan’s work. Percy Jackson was basically my entire childhood along with Harry Potter.
-- As told to Nick Giannino
