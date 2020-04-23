Seniors Say ... with Swampscott's Georgia Cilley

Name: Georgia Cilley
Age: 17
School: Swampscott High School
Spring sport you play: Tennis
Are you a team captain? Yes
You guys had a special season last year, winning 13 regular season matches and reaching the Division 3 North quarterfinals before losing to Austin Prep. What were you most looking forward to about your senior year on the court? I was most looking forward to playing singles again and being a captain for my second year in a row! I love all my teammates and was really excited to play one last season with them all!
What kind of racquet and tennis shoes do you use? I have a Wilson Clash racket, and wear ASICS.
You played singles last year; do you prefer singles or doubles and why? Yes, I played singles last year and I definitely prefer singles over doubles because I just feel that I have more control over the court. I also feel more motivated and energetic when I play singles!
What have you been doing for fun during the social distancing? I have been doing A LOT of cooking and baking, and also going on walks and runs with my family.
If you could live anywhere in the world for free where it would be and why? I would love to live in Hawaii. I have never been but I have heard how it amazing it is. The relaxed and easy going lifestyle there is extremely up my alley and I think I would thrive living there. It’s also extremely beautiful there and I would spend every day at the beach or going on hikes!
What are your plans for after graduation? I am attending San Diego State University this fall, in hopes of majoring in biology (I am undeclared right now), to get me onto the Pre-med/Pre-PA track! After college, I would LOVE to travel and see the world before I settle down with an actual profession. I also plan to start a family at some point too after that.
Any good movies or TV shows you've been able to catch up on that you'd recommend? I highly recommend the shows "All American", "Outer Banks", and "The Office" of course, which I am watching for about the fourth time. For movies, I recommend The Descendants (not the Disney one), which I recently watched with my family and it was amazing!
What are you going to miss most about Swampscott High? I am definitely going to miss seeing my closest friends every day. I am moving across the country, which although I’m very excited about, it will be difficult not getting to interact the people I’m used to being with every day!
- As told to Nick Giannino
