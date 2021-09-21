DANVERS — Senior Night ceremonies sometimes lead to slow starts since teams get taken out of their routines. Not so for the Danvers High girls soccer team, which rode some strong play from its eight seniors to an early advantage against rival Beverly Tuesday night.
After senior Carina Boles drew a foul at the 12-yard line, classmate and captain Reese Pszenny rocketed the chance off the top cross bar into the net to send the unbeaten Falcons on their way to a 4-1 triumph at Dr. Deering Stadium.
"I'm happy for our eight seniors. Carina earned that kick and Reese made a gorgeous shot," said Danvers coach Jimmy Hinchion, his team now 4-0-1.
Ranked No. 11 in New England in the newest United Soccer Coaches Association poll, Danvers had ample chances to increase the lead in the first half. The hosts drew four corners and put eight shots on goal, but missed a few open nets and had a few chances stymied by Beverly's freshman keeper Kayla Cimon.
The pressure got even heavier in the second half, when Danvers drew four more corners in the opening ten minutes. That prompted a timeout from Beverly, but the side that regrouped was wearing Blue-and-White.
Quick goals from freshman Georgia Prouty and a rebound tally by senior captain Arianna Bezanson made it 3-0 in the blink of an eye.
"It was getting a little dicey for us, kind of shamble-y, so we took a pause to get back on plan. That didn't work," said Beverly coach Samantha Charest, whose team saw a three game win streak broken and fell to 3-2.
"To be quite honest, Danvers is just really good. If they don't break you down tactically, they'll do it technically. If they don't break you down technically, they'll do it athletically."
Indeed it was impressive and speedy outside runs by Elle Anderson and Prouty that created most of the Danvers attack. Bezanson, the All-American who had two goals and an assist and finished the scoring in the 77th minute, was nearly impossible to contain dribbling near the net. It was a credit to Beverly's freshman keeper Cimon (15 saves) and the tenacity of backs like Emma Fitzgerald and Sam Fogarty that it was a one goal game as long as it was.
"It wasn't our best game. The test over 18 games is when one thing isn't clicking, can you pick it up in other phases? I thought we did," Hinchion said. "We were a little sloppy, but you've got to credit Beverly. They played with a lot of intensity."
Grace Fitzgerald threaded the needle for a long through ball that sprung Izzy Sullivan for a breakaway goal midway through the second half. The tally made it 3-1 and Beverly carried play for the next 10 minutes or so, but some great defense by Danvers seniors Gabby Chisholm and Emma Dunn made sure the score didn't get any closer.
"My assistant Molly Carey called for a switch between Grace and Izzy, and the next touch led to the goal," Charest said. "It was a great call and this is one of those games where we'll learn from our mistakes."
Seniors Sabrina Ramsey, Hannah Barclay and Emma Hatch also shone early for Danvers. Defender Kacie McDonough had a coupe of nice plays in the last ten minutes, blocking a shot and clearing a dangerous chance, and Ryley Crosby had one assist. Emily Goddard made seven saves in net.