The talent across the North Shore boys high school tennis circuit has ebbed and flowed over the past decade.
From the highly recruited, dominant first singles stars to the three-sport athletes finding their niche on the court, there were dozens of athletes who made their mark.
In competitive matches, varsity teams are required to roster seven players (3 singles players and 2 doubles teams). Ordinarily, first singles is where the talent lies; however, in some cases a team's second singles standout might be strong enough to compete with many other team's first singles players. In addition, first doubles squads often boast talented duos more than capable of holding down a singles slot.
For those reasons, I included a variety of different spots on our All-Decade team, although the majority of those selected held down that top singles slot. Keep in mind that for a student-athlete to meet our criteria, they would've had to play at least two varsity seasons in the 2010s.
Without further ado, I give you the Salem News boys tennis All-Decade teams.
FIRST TEAM
Matt Jacobs, Swampscott first singles (2016): Went undefeated in each of his final two high school campaigns, garnering NEC and Salem News Player of the Year both times. Didn't drop a single set as a senior. Runner-up at state individual tournament as a junior and would have been top seed as a senior, but was unable to compete due to injury. Ranked as high as No. 1 in New England. Played college tennis at Claremont McKenna.
Declan O'Flynn, Ipswich first singles (2019): Two-time reigning Salem News Player of the Year was a force at top singles slot throughout high school career. Went unbeaten at 18-0 as a senior after a three-loss junior campaign. Reached North state individual tournament semifinals. Cape Ann League Open champ now plays at Division 1 Holy Cross.
Ian Wright, St. John's Prep first doubles (2013): One member of the top doubles team in Massachusetts who claimed a rare state individual doubles title as a junior alongside partner Mark Corvi. Helped Eagles to Division 1 North championship. Named co-Salem News Player of the Year.
Mark Corvi, St. John's Prep first doubles (2012): Other member of the top doubles team in Massachusetts who claimed a rare state individual doubles title as a senior alongside partner Ian Wright. Possessed a rocket serve and tenacious net game. Southpaw was named co-Salem News Player of the Year.
Stuart Rowe, Hamilton-Wenham first singles (2012): CAL Player of the Year and CAL Open champ went undefeated against Division 3 competition as a senior after an 11-3 junior year. Boasted powerful groundstrokes and was considered one of the top singles players in the state during his time at the top. One a state title as a freshman before helping Generals to two consecutive Division 3 North semifinals.
Chris Toner, St. John's Prep first singles (2013): Finished high school career with 30 wins and advanced to the Division 1 North championship match at state individual tournament. Defeated St. John's Shrewsbury's Chris Ellis, who was ranked second in New England at the time. Salem News all-star went on to play Div. 1 tennis at UConn.
Nikolay Lisichenok, Danvers first singles (2014): Salem News and NEC Player of the Year was one of top first singles players in NEC in all four of his high school campaigns. Consistent throughout career, going 19-1 as a freshman and 18-1 as a senior. Relied on booming serve and strong forehand. Continued career at Div. 2 Stonehill College.
Peter Coletti, Beverly first singles (2016): Dropped just one match as a senior and was considered one of top singles players in state. NEC and Salem News all-star boasted patient game with consistent groundstrokes and used his speed and endurance to wear down opponents. Continued career at Nichols College.
Guthrie Scrimgeour, Salem first singles (2016): Finished high school career with 48 wins, including 11-3 mark as a senior. NEC all-star and four-time Salem News all-star. Was always the player to beat when opposing teams faced off against Salem.
John Corvi, St. John's Prep first doubles (2011): Salem News Co-Player of the Year went 19-2 senior year, going undefeated with his partner until Division 1 North finals. Helped Eagles to their first North Championship since 2002. Played first singles as a junior and went 12-8, regularly pushing top prospects in the state to their limits.
SECOND TEAM
Alexander Nadeau, Peabody/Danvers first singles (2020): Soon-to-be graduate went 14-0 as a junior at first singles last season and was named NEC Player of the Year. Also went unbeaten (13-0) as a sophomore at second singles. Advanced to to the fourth round of state individual tournament. Formed nearly unbeatable 1-2 punch with Paul Neal.
Alexander Fizz, Masconomet first singles (2016): Three-time Salem News all-star held down top singles slot all four years and compiled over 30 wins. Finished as high as eighth in state individual tournament. Took North individual champ and eventual Sienna College standout to three sets.
Chris Wigglesworth, Marblehead first singles (2014): Played first singles all four years and finished senior year with 11-4 record. Took Danvers' star Nikolay Lisichenok to a third set. NEC all-star played tennis at the College of New Jersey.
Dimitri Vlassov, Marblehead first singles (2015): Reached the state individual quarterfinals as a senior and was named NEC all-star. Consistent performer made leap from third singles to top slot as senior and didn't miss a beat. Went on to play tennis at Stonehill College.
Paul Neal, Peabody/Danvers first and second singles (2023): Young talent was thrust into team's top singles slot as a seventh grader two years ago and took home NEC North MVP. Followed that up with an unbeaten run (14-0) at second singles as an eighth grader. Ranked 11th in state for his graduating class and would only have been playing his freshman season this spring.
Mikey Prokopis, St. John's Prep first singles (2018): Three-time Salem News all-star went 18-2 as a junior at third singles before making leap to top slot as senior. Finished career with 56-20 overall record. Helped Eagles to unbeaten record in Catholic Conference and currently plays at Division 1 Holy Cross.
Billy Whelan, Hamilton-Wenham first singles (2019): Three-sport athlete held down top singles slot for final three years, dropping just four matches as a senior. Helped Generals to multiple CAL titles and a run to Div. 3 North semifinals. Will play basketball at Connecticut College.
Justin Faia, Marblehead first singles (2017): Three-sport athlete went 11-1 in conference play at top slot senior year. Two-time Salem News and NEC all-star plays football at Union College.
HONORABLE MENTION: Matthew Bourque, Beverly (2011); Jack Lebel, Hamilton-Wenham (2011); Dylan White, Marblehead (2011); Ryan Dempsey, Marblehead (2011); David Chiste, Salem (2011); Ben Chasky, Hamilton-Wenham (2012); Mike Warren, Peabody (2013); Dan Cunningham, St. John's Prep (2014); Miles Barry, Marblehead (2014); Jim Cunningham, Danvers (2015); Jack Leary, Hamilton-Wenham (2016); Trevor Jones, Hamilton-Wenham (2016); Colin Oliver, Beverly (2016); Felix Litvak, Marblehead (2017); David Cunningham, St. John's Prep (2017); Amol Raisingani, St. John's Prep (2018); Austin Pszenny, Ipswich (2018); Ryan Stolarz, Bishop Fenwick (2021).
