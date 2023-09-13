Danvers High superstar Georgia Prouty treats every wide open run through an opposing team’s defense like it may be her last — clean looks at the goal should be few and far between in soccer, after all.
When you’re one of the state’s fastest quarter milers, though, those opportunities tend to come along a little bit more often.
Having set a Danvers High record in the 400 meter run at 57.60 seconds last spring, Prouty can turn the smallest of creases in any defense into an end-to-end run. With her eyes forward, she plays the game at full speed and challenges defenders and goalkeepers to try to do the same.
“I wouldn’t say the game really slows down for me. I like to keep it fast,” said Prouty. “When I make one long run, I know ‘this run has to count for something.’ I’m thinking I have to make the most of it because who knows how many chances you’ll get in a game.”
The junior also brings the sticky foot skills and dribbling ability needed to get by the initial layer — and once she has enough open grass to hit full stride, there aren’t many players in Eastern Mass. that can keep up with her, much less run her down from behind.
“She’s one of the fastest players in the state,” said longtime Danvers head coach Jimmy Hinchion. “She’s a 400 runner too, so she has that extra endurance edge even over top sprinters.”
This year, Danvers (2-1) boasts some speedy, athletic wing players that have blossomed into running mates for Prouty up top. Senior captain Krytsa Zamejtis is a great passer from the wing while sophomores Lila Doucette and Liv St. Pierre can both either set up Prouty for shots or stick with her and throw themselves open if the defense sucks too far towards No. 9.
“It’s been really cool because I can dribble down the line, cross it back in and we can get some goals that way. It’s been really good,” said Prouty, an All-State selection for Division 2 last season as a sophomore.
In her first two seasons wearing Falcon blue, Prouty had 50 points and a pretty even goal-assist distribution at 27 tallies and 23 helpers. In three games this year, she’s scored six times (including a hat trick Monday against Gloucester) and has four assists.
“One thing I’ve noticed in our first three games is how unselfish she’s been,” said Hinchion. “Last year I think she took it on herself, feeling like ‘I’ve got to be the one.’ She still is the one ... and she’s also finding teammates in really good spots because she has so much faith in them.”
Prouty’s skills impressed the coaches at Boston University enough that she committed to join the Division 1 women’s soccer program on Comm. Ave after receiving an offer during the summer. Having won national championships and played in a lot of showcases with the Aztec club team while being a high honors student, Prouty knew she was looking for a mix of high level soccer and academics.
“From the coaches to everyone I met, BU was a really great atmosphere. I could see myself playing there,” said Prouty, whose favorite subjects in school are English and science.
Being able to play close to home was another huge factor in her decision. She got her love of soccer from her father, Doug, who starred for the legend Lenny Emmons at Masconomet Regional in the early 1990’s and then played D1 college ball at Syracuse. Her older brother, Chance, won a Division 1 state title at St. John’s Prep last fall, too.
“Having my family always be able to make my games was important,” she said. “Soccer is the only thing I’ve ever played since I was four or five years old. We love it.”
Danvers has enjoyed an impressive run of girls soccer players going off to play in the Patriot League, known for its high academics and competitive soccer, in recent years. All-American Arianna Bezanson and Livvi Anderson are both now playing at Colgate and seeing Prouty follow a similar path is great for the Falcon program.
“These girls are all about their work in the classroom,” said Hinchion. “They know what comes first and that’s something we’re very proud of.”
There’s no telling how many goals Prouty and the Falcons might rack up this year since they’re averaging almost five a night through three games. With an unselfish, speedy star at the top of the formation, it’s going be the very difficult to slow them down.
So as she heads into what she hopes is a big junior season, what does Prouty enjoy most about soccer?
“Everything,” Prouty said. “The competition is always fun. I love getting better each game, playing my best and then looking forward to the next one.”
Another highly skilled forward off to a great start partly thanks to skills honed in track? Masconomet’s Lauren Boughner.
The Northeastern Conference long jump champion and also an All-State qualifier in the relay, Boughner has captained the Chieftains to a 3-0 start and has three goals and three assists. She’s committed to play D1 soccer at nearby Merrimack College and the triangle she’s formed with running mates Amanda Schneider and Kayla Scannell appears lethal — they’ve combined for 12 goals already.
“Everything continues to improve with Lauren. Her stride, her quickness, her foot skills,” said Masco head coach Alison Lecesse. “She put a lot of time and effort into track and it shows. A lot of our girls did ... and it pays off.”
In terms of hat tricks, we may be on pace for a record year here locally. There have already been four this year and it’s only been a week: Scannell, Prouty, Peabody’s Ally Bettencourt and Manchester Essex’ Mechi Taylor have all scored three goals in a game thus far.
Great start for Marblehead, which has one its first two games for new coach Lisa Wales. The Magicians and keeper Kate Burns have earned back-to-back shutouts over pretty good opponents in Beverly and Swampscott. Other first year coaches to already earn win number one? Swampscott’s Jaymie Caponigro and Gloucester’s Katina Tibbets.
Set Pieces, a column on North Shore girls soccer, appears in The Salem News during the spring season. Contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN