I don’t know if the phrase ‘best on best’ started with international soccer, but it’s always been one of my favorite expressions within the game.
There are so many great players, nations, clubs and tournaments in global soccer that sometimes only the World Cup features every single player that’s the best in their field for their particular nation. All the other somewhat lesser showcases end up with missing players due to rest or some conflict with another event.
Anyway, I wish we could’ve seen some ‘best on best’ action here in Massachusetts in the fall girls soccer season. Who actually had the best team in the Bay State? We may never know. Which team was the best on the North Shore? We may never know that, either.
Certainly the top candidates are Danvers (11-0) and Bishop Fenwick (12-2-2). The Falcons were undefeated and the Crusaders were not, but you have to take Fenwick’s schedule into account. Their only two losses came to undefeated defending Division 1 champion Bishop Feehan, and the second one of those was on penalty kicks.
I would’ve paid the price of admission to see Danvers and Fenwick, who played a thrilling 1-0 game won by the Falcons in 2019, meet on the pitch this fall. That goes double for potential playoff games between Danvers and Division 2 North rival Winchester.
It goes without saying that playoffs would’ve been impossible amid the pandemic; we’re lucky to have had the games we got. Still, I’m reminded of college football before the playoffs began, when a fabled national title was bestowed on one of any number of deserving teams by vote.
The United Soccer Coaches Association opted not to do New England rankings this fall, although they do have Winchester at No. 4 nationally and Feehan No. 17, so it’s probably safe to say those are the top two teams in Massachusetts. I don’t think Danvers, ranked eighth in New England by one publication, could be any lower than third, and Fenwick surely belongs in the top dozen.
One other team that deserves mention? Masconomet. They’re No. 16 in one New England ranking, and their only loss was a narrow 1-0 decision against Danvers. Surely a top 10 team in the Bay State.
Naming a best team between Danvers and Bishop Fenwick doesn’t feel right without the game having been played. I’ll leave that one up to the reader’s imagination, but let me wave goodbye to a memorable 2020 girls soccer season with some other ‘bests.’
Best game: The aforementioned battle between Danvers and Masconomet up at Boxford Commons on Veterans Day. Talk about best on best ... the incredible battles inside the attacking zone between Falcon ace defender Livvi Anderson and Masco striker extraordinaire Morgan Bovardi were a sight to behold. So too were the numerous big saves by Masco keeper Marcy Clapp and the eventual winner from Danvers’ Mia Jordan for the 1-0 final.
Honorable mentions: Bishop Fenwick shades Austin Prep in CCL semis; Beverly gets by Peabody, 1-0; Hamilton-Wenham blanks Pentucket, 1-0; Marblehead’s 1-1 tie with Swampscott; Ipswich rallies to tie Amesbury, 3-3.
Best keeper: Beverly’s Sydney Anderson. She had a good number of shutouts to begin the year, and when she did allow goals they happened to come against two of the top teams in New England: Masco and Danvers.
It was a great year for keepers on the North Shore, as you’ll see below, but the mix of shots she faced, competitiveness and athleticism put Anderson a hair about the field.
Honorable mentions: Elle Carter, Hamilton-Wenham; Claudia Keith, Bishop Fenwick; Holly DeAngelis, Danvers; Riley Mannion, Essex Tech.
Best save: The 10-bell stop made by Bishop Fenwick’s Claudia Keith at the end of the second overtime against Austin Prep in the Catholic Central League Cup semifinals. Keith, the CCL’s Keeper of the Year in 2019, saved the game by diving to her left with the vast majority of the net open. She went on to make a stop on a penalty kick to send Fenwick to the title game.
Honorable mentions: Masconomet’s Marcy Clapp on Arianna Bezanson against Danvers; Peabody’s Emma Bloom on Bezanson.
Best wing: In football they ask you to run north-to-south, but in futbol sometimes weaving around horizontally is good idea. No one was better at that than Masconomet’s Elena Lindonen, who used her speed and quickness to devastate defenses all year long. Considering how much attention had to be paid to Masco’s attacking center-mids, Lindonen often had space to work with on the outside and used it to her full advantage.
Best comeback: Swampscott’s Sophie DiGrande, who had a knee injury last year and worked her way back into full form. By November, DiGrande was one of the most dangerous players in the Northeastern Conference, led the Big Blue in goals and earned an Eastern Mass. all-star nod.
Best comeback II: Masconomet’s Morgan Bovardi, who had her season ended midway through ‘19 by an ACL tear. It’s been a long time since a striker in the NEC put defenses through the ringer the way the ultra competitive, physical and skilled Bovardi did. After 80 minutes tangling with her, defenders knew they’d been in a battle. Bovardi wound up with 73 goals, 21 assists and 94 points in her career; a surefire 100-150 point scorer if the injury and a global pandemic didn’t rob her of 20-or-more games.
Best defense: This has to be Hamilton-Wenham. The Generals conceded three goals all season against the iron of the Cape Ann League’s Kinney and Baker divisions, which routinely turn out Division 3 and 4 North finalists and champions. Senior keeper Elle Carter was incredible with eight shutouts and Jackie Chapdelaine earned an All-State nod anchoring the backline. Together with Libby Collins, Maddy Rostad and Molly Doane, Chapdelaine played nearly every minute of every game and that foursome did so nearly flawlessly.
Honorable mentions: Danvers, Masconomet, Beverly, Fenwick.
Best offense: Try to diagram a defense against Danvers, and it looks like that Twitter gif of all the complicated math equations floating around. The Falcons scored 47 goals in 11 games and while 34 of those came from either Arianna Bezanson or Riley DiGilio, there were plenty of other options. Reese Pszenny might be the area’s most underrated distributor, and Mia Jordan and Julia Vaillancout can each finish. That many players who can pinball the ball around the ground is a coach’s dream, especially with the pandemic rules taking away the air attack.
Honorable mention: Masconomet.
Most versatile: Peabody’s Aja Alimonti. I saw her play center back against Danvers’ ridiculously dangerous attackers. I saw her play some outside back against Masconomet and Beverly. I saw her slide up to attacking mid when Peabody’s offense needed a boost. There’s no facet of the game this Merrimack College bound multi-year all-star can’t impact.
Best streak: This one goes to Bishop Fenwick, which posted a 14-game unbeaten streak that was longer than most team’s seasons. The Crusaders played some very tough sides along the way including St. Mary’s of Lynn, Central Catholic, Austin Prep and a tie with prep school power Dexter Southfield. To string together 14 straight outings without stumbling speaks to the cohesion of Steve Flaherty’s club and the incredible leadership they got from seniors like Jenna Durkin, Mia Tsarparlis and Jenna Durkin.
Honorable mention: Danvers’ 11 straight wins; Beverly’s four straight shutouts to start the year; Hamilton-Wenham’s four straight shutouts; Essex Tech’s three straight shutouts to end the year.
Best finish: Beverly’s Cierra Merritt’s late run to beat Peabody, 1-0, on October 23. I was watching from the sideline and I’m not sure if it was the fading light or an error in depth perception, but I still have no idea how Merritt put that goal away. The angle looked impossible, the goalkeeper played it nearly perfectly ... just a great example of a skilled finish in a pressure-filled situation.
Most improved team: Ipswich, which was only a point under .500 at 3-4-3 and had the team’s best record in seven years. Maddy Farris had a great season in net for the Tigers, blanking Newburyport in a highlight game, and Lauren Waters and Carter King were both outstanding.
Best duo: There were a lot of them, but the shout out has to go to Essex Tech’s Hope Miller and Emily Enes. It feels like they’re been playing together up top for the Hawks forever. This year they went out there and played the hits again, combining for 27 points to help the Hawks finish 9-3-1, second in the Commonwealth Conference in a season that would’ve earned a state vocational playoff bid if there were a tourney. Together, Enes and Miller have over 100 points in the last three seasons.
Best future: Marblehead’s girls have the look of a team ready to make a move in 2021. The school’s midseason pause on athletics limited the Magicians to seven games (2-4-1), but the number of players that netted their first varsity goals and will be returning in 2021 is encouraging.
Salem High (2-10) may have taken some lumps this fall, but there was some valuable experience gained and I’m guessing emerging standout Sierra Clawson and the Witches will be better for it next year.
Best 11: a.k.a. The Salem News Dream Team, with some liberties taken by position.
Striker: Masconomet’s Morgan Bovardi.
Outside mid: Elena Lindonen, Masconomet; Riley DiGilio, Danvers.
Center mids: Arianna Bezanson, Danvers; Bella DelVecchio, Bishop Fenwick.
Mid: Kayleigh Crowell, Beverly.
Center backs: Livvi Anderson, Danvers; Aja Alimonti, Peabody.
Outside backs: Jackie Chapdelaine, Hamilton-Wenham; Jenna Durkin, Bishop Fenwick.
Keeper: Sydney Anderson, Beverly
