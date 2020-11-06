Not many high school sports teams get to win their final game. If you’re not one of the rare and special clubs that wins a state championship, the season typically comes to an abrupt end when you’re knocked out of the state tournament.
One of the few plusses of this unique and playoff-less 2020 fall season came for the Hamilton-Wenham girls soccer team this week. The Generals were able to walk off the field on a wining note after they finished their 10-game slate with a road win at Triton.
It was a bittersweet ending, the bitter coming as the Cape Ann League cancelled the postseason tournament the Generals expected to contend to win only four days prior. The sweet? That’s the more important part: Hamilton-Wenham finished 7-1-2 to win the CAL Baker championship and could have the best record in the league outright depending on how Pentucket (6-1-1) fares in its last two games.
“We hadn’t won a CAL title since 2016 so it was an exciting way to end the season. It’s nice to know our year will always be on that banner in the gym as CAL champs,” said senior co-captain Maddy Rostad. “Even though it was a shortened season, it was so meaningful for all of us. I’ve played with most these girls since I was five; we’ve grown up together.”
Incredibly, Hamlton-Wenham allowed only three goals all season with senior keeper Elle Carter posting eight shutouts. She and the Generals defense had three straight shutouts to start the year and another four in a row after conceding a goal to Newburyport before finishing with another clean sheet Wednesday at Triton.
“It felt good to have so many shutouts and a lot of that credit goes to our awesome goalie, Elle. She’s grown so much as a player and this was her big debut because we’d had Addie Condon in there the last three years,” said Rostad, a four-year regular on defense. “She held us up in the back and we had such a strong defense, so much support of each other, that we were able to build out from there.”
Juniors Jackie Chapdelaine and Libby Collins were huge parts of that backline along with Rostad and fellow senior Molly Doane. The Generals have built their identity with stingy defense over the years and this was a group that thrived on carrying on that responsibility.
“I demand a lot of my defenders. They play pretty much every minute of every game,” said H-W coach Nancy Waddell, who has a .650 winning percentage in six seasons guiding the Generals.
“This group has a lot of skill and they work really well together. They made one mistake all year and how can you fault them for that? With Elle in goal, when she needed to make saves she was fantastic.”
Coming into a unique year with rules changes due to the ongoing pandemic, no one was quite sure how it would be possible to defend. Considering contact was forbidden, most observers figured passing would be easier and goals would be up. The Generals adjusted, though, and kept their opponents off the board at a record rate.
“We were nervous to start. We had no idea what would be the norms, how many whistles there would be,” said Rostad. “We adapted by being flexible. There were games where we had to be a lot more cautious out there. We had to step back and say ‘Let’s not get drawn into this, let’s play smart and play our game’.”
A massive part of that game was a smooth transition from their stifling D up through the midfield and a multi-pronged attack. Captain Abby Sturim and sublime junior Jane Maguire were incredible at possessing the ball through the middle and moving it quickly. Speedsters Ella Schenker and Kara O’Shea, who each had four assists, were great distributors on the wing with the finisher being either junior Claire Nistl (six goals) or Maguire (six).
Seniors Caroline Doane, Audrey Fusco and Abigail Hogan made big contributions as well. Leadership wise, all the seniors guided the club with captains Rostad and Sturim going the extra mile to bring the team together through all the uncertainty around whether there’d be a season and how long it might last.
“We had a super strong bond. With COVID, not having the summer games we usually have made us more inclined to reach out and get to know everyone,” Rostad said. “In some ways it strengthened the team as a whole, made us a lot more connected so we trusted each other on the field.”
A home shutout win over rival Amesbury (1-0) was one of the highlights for the Generals, who are also the only team to beat Pentucket (also 1-0) so far this season.
“We’ve always sort of done well in those first five and last five minutes of games,” said Rostad. “We always bring out the intensity in those first and last fives.”
So while there’ve been a lot of jokes about forgetting the year 2020, one place it’ll be remembered somewhat fondly is on the girls soccer championship banner at Hamilton-Wenham.
“With everything these girls have had to go through, they’ve been phenomenal,” said Waddell. “We always talked about being flexible because you never know what’s coming around the corner. They rolled with all the punches and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Hamiton-Wenham’s 0.3 goals allowed per game is the best around, but how are some other squads doing defensively?
Bishop Fenwick had seven shutouts in 13 games and allows under one per game. Also of note, nine of their 12 goals allowed came in two games against a Bishop Feehan team led by Providence bound scoring machine Francesca Yanchuk and a Belmont Hill team loaded with Division 1 college talent.
Beverly has allowed four goals in seven games (0.57 per), Danvers concedes only three in six games (0.50) and Masconomet has also allowed just three in six outings.
Keep an eye on next Wednesday’s scheduled battle of unbeatens at Masconomet Regional between the Chieftains (5-0-1) and Danvers (6-0). Both teams would need to remain unblemished Friday against good opponents (Danvers faces Swampscott and Masconomet hosts Beverly), but if they do next week’s showdown has Game of the Year potential.
Sure, there’s no official Northeastern Conference title this season. The winner of that game (scheduled for noon on the grass at the high school) would have a pretty good claim on the unofficial crown and to the top ranking in all of Division 2 North (with a respectful nod to Winchester).
Long layoffs have been a fact of life in this COVID-19 disrupted season. Swampscott (2-3-1) didn’t play for 13 days before getting a win over Gloucester on Tuesday and Peabody (1-4) ends a ten day layoff Friday at home against Saugus.
One other oddity: Bishop Fenwick’s unbeaten streak of 12 is longer than most team’s entire seasons of ten games this fall. The Crusaders (10-1-2) have had 16 players record at least one point this year and could play as many as five more times including the upcoming Catholic Central League playoffs.
Set Pieces, a column on North Shore girls soccer, appears in The Salem News each Friday this fall. Send news and notes to Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN.
