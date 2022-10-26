There were times this season when the injury bug plaguing the Marblehead girls soccer team felt like a game of Whack-a-Mole: As soon as one issue healed up, another would appear.
With the state tournament now looming, however, the Magicians are back at full strength and ready to redeem all the arcade tickets they earned by hammering all those figurative moles along the way.
Before a recent loss to unbeaten Masconomet, the Magicians had strung together a four game unbeaten streak and they’ve earned points in ten of their last 13 games. Now 7-4-5, they’re ranked No. 17 in the latest Division 2 power rankings and could easily push for a top-16 seed (and possibly two home games) with wins in the last two games this week against Winthrop and Bishop Fenwick.
“We’ve had our ups and downs for sure,” said Stella Monaco, one of four senior captains. “Now we’re getting everybody back and things are really coming together.”
Head coach John Dormer plays a smart, possession based defensive style that’s been successful all year. Marblehead has seven shutouts and has allowed more than two goals in a game only once all year. Due to injury and illness, they’ve employed three different keepers at times with Kate Burns (six shutouts) being the best and most confident of the bunch.
“We’re definitely trusting each other and trusting the way we play,” said senior captain Lily Gerson. “It’s been building and building these past couple of weeks. The team chemistry is showing in the passing and shooting.”
There were times when Marblehead felt it really had to pack things in defensively due to the various injuries; essentially a “protect the house first” mentality. It paid off as the Magicians kept their heads above water, even if they didn’t score as many goals as they did in 2021.
Now, as the newer players gained experience and some of the veterans have returned, Marblehead is pushing the ball up and attacking with more regularity.
“We’re starting to build things out of the back rather than just defending all throughout,” Monaco noted. “It’s definitely a sign of our growth and we love seeing it.”
Set pieces and restarts are a major strength of Marblehead’s offense. Junior Samantha Dormer takes most of the free and direct kicks and has a very accurate boot. Whether she’s aiming for the net (she’s got a team-best nine goals on the year) or trying to set up a cross or rebound, opposing teams know they have to be wary when setting up their walls.
“A lot of those plays are timing,” said senior captain Cait Mullins. “We have people who can consistently put the ball in the same place and that makes those kinds of plays so much easier.”
The Magicians also excel on corner kicks, both because they have a number of great athletes that can win the ball in the air and because Sadie Halpern (a freshman) and Ava Larco (a junior) send balls in with the best of them.
“We play the ball up wide and play those restarts for at least 20 minutes every practice,” said senior captain Carlin McGowan. “We have two really good corner takers, too, in Sadie and Ava and that’s been really beneficial for our team.”
A total of 13 players have at least one goal for Marblehead so far this season. Senior Nev Koughan has stepped up around the net and has three markers while McGowan also has three. Mullins has done a great job setting things up with four assists and Talia Selby has been a solid facilitator with three.
Young players Sydney Ball and Ava Machaco have both played multiple positions throughout the year and have excellent touch on the ball.
“We’ve been getting really good at the triangle passing. When we find those triangles on the field, we’re a better team,” said Mullins, who will be playing college soccer at St. Anselm next year where she’ll join former Marblehead teammate Anna Rigby.
One other reason Marblehead’s goal total is down slightly might be the team’s more difficult schedule. They moved up to the Northeastern Conference Dunn Division after winning the Lynch in 2021. Playing teams like Masconomet, Danvers and Beverly twice has them feeling ready for a possible postseason run.
“I think playing the harder teams more often has us more prepared than we were last year,” said Monaco. “We got a little taste in the playoffs last year and it feels like if we played the same team again, we’d be much more ready.”
Since adversity builds character the Magicians have to be feeling really good about the character of their team headed into the final week of the season. They took all the bad luck the game could throw at them, whacked it aside and are now better for having weathered the storm together.
“Overall we handled it pretty well,” McGowan said. “Now our team chemistry is really getting good.”
Ipswich’s girls recently took part in the annual North Shore Pack-a-Thon as volunteers. The Tigers helped pack up some 21,000 meals to be sent to children at a school in Haiti. As a group, the entire Pack-a-Thon set out to pack 100,000 meals and met its goal — enough to feed lunch to 200 kids for an entire school year.
“It was a very fun event and the coaches and players really enjoyed helping out this very important charity,” said coach Greg Chmura, whose crew also volunteered last year.
On the pitch, the Tigers are far better than their 3-11-3 record. They’ve battled through a lot of injuries and the D4 power rankings have rewarded their tough schedule as they’re safely inside the top 32. Last week, Izzy Wetter netted the team’s first hat trick of the year as well with a three goal performance against Rockport.
Undefeated Masconomet (14-0-1) is holding strong at No. 13 in the lasted United Soccer Coaches Association New England regional poll. They’re also No. 2 in the Division 2 state playoff rankings with just one game remaining against Swampscott ... which happens to be the last team to defeat the Chieftains in the regular season 25 games ago last September.
Look for Essex Tech (11-3-2) to be the top seed in the upcoming state vocational playoffs. The Hawks have been to the final of the voke tournament (typically two rounds) twice but would love to earn their first title next week and carry that momentum into the traditional state playoffs.
