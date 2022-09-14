What’s the second favorite game for members of the Beverly High girls soccer team?
During the season, it’s often tag.
That’s just one of the ways the Panthers’ seniors have kept things light and fun as they get to know the squad’s younger players. Pasta parties, summer leagues, fun group chats and barrel rolls before practice all help them learn about other and grow closer as a team.
There’s still no substitute for an old fashioned game of tag.
“In the lunch room you’ll see us running around trying to tag each other,” senior captain Grace Fitzgerald said.
That attention to detail for team-bonding from Fitzgerald and fellow captains Grace Gonzalez and Izzy Sullivan has the Panthers off to a 2-1 start. After an opening day loss to Masconomet, they’ve posted back-to-back wins and have nine goals in their last three halves of play.
“We have a lot of young players but we also have a large senior class, so it was hard to pick captains,” said head coach Samantha Charest. “These three have been amazing. They balance each other really well, and among them there’s always someone the other girls can identify with and go to for different things on and off the field.”
One of Beverly’s goals for the 2022 season? Be unpredictable.
That’s both in terms of their results on the field (proving doubters wrong and winning games they’re not expected to win) and also in terms of their offense. Because Beverly has so many weapons up top, it’s very difficult to predict how they might attack on any given possession.
Sullivan is a capable striker, and Fitzgerald can shoot even though she’s adept as sending through-balls up the sideline. Senior Bella Jiminez brings a finishing touch to the table, sophomore Maddy Young is ultra-dangerous in the middle, and juniors Mia Biolitti and Jenna Schweizer are strong finishers.
“We can try a 3-4-3 or a 4-4-2 because we all and connect pretty well on and off the field,” said Sullivan, a two-year captain. “It’s a very friendly team, and that leads to chemistry on the field.”
When Beverly had six goals from six different players in six totally different looks during the preseason, Charest had a feeling she’d have a diverse, exciting offense. It’s played out that way so far, with five players getting in on the six goals the Panthers had at Winthrop Monday.
“Truly their greatest assets are each other. After every practice it seems like there’s another player where I’m thinking how do I get fit in? There are many more than 11 starting quality players,” the coach said, noting that the depth makes the Panthers tough for the opposition to plan against.
“It’s nice to have a superstar scorer, but as a coach if there’s one scorer or one person setting everything up I can defend that. Right now, we have so many that can score, set up and assist that it makes us difficult to defend.”
Strong defenders like senior Claire Brean and sophomores Lily McCarthy and Sam Fogarty can ping-pong quick passes up the field to get Beverly going. From there, the outside mids like Fitzgerald and send thru-balls up to Sullivan and the other forwards for good chances.
“There are moments when we play really fast and really well with those ping pong passes,” said Gonzalez, an outstanding defensive/holding center mid who often direct the traffic in front of her.
“Grace and Grace are so good at getting me those head balls,” Sullivan noted. “It’s all about connecting those passes and getting that chemistry going. That’s why we wanted to come together and know each other better off the field.”
If there’s one word to sum up Beverly’s team philosophy, the captains say its empathy.
“Maybe we’ve played together for 10 years or maybe it’s our first or second year on the same team ... we want to make sure there’s empathy for each other,” said Fitzgerald. “We want to make sure everyone’s having a good game, not just ourselves, and we want to play to each other’s strengths.”
The Panthers have the rest of this week off to build on their progress so far before welcoming Northeastern Conference rival Danvers to Forti Field next Monday. Their eight seniors and bevy of underclassmen are determined to improve each day and make the Division 1 state playoffs for an 11th straight season.
“We just have to work hard, every single game,” Gonzalez added.
¢¢¢
So much for any concerns defending Division 4 champion Hamilton-Wenham might have had about graduating a pair of 20-goal scorers: junior Lily Mark had hat tricks in consecutive games to begin the year and holds the current area “Golden Boot” lead with seven tallies in three games.
¢¢¢
Masconomet’s Lauren Boughner might be the only local player as hot as Mark coming out of the gates. She netted a hat trick against Saugus Monday, has scored in all three Chieftain games, and has six on the season.
Of note, the kickoff for Wednesday’s Masconomet visit to Peabody High has been shifted to a 4:45 kickoff. With the school bus shortage plaguing the entire North Shore these days, it’s a good idea to double check all start times with the various school and team Twitter accounts on game days ... there are likely to be a lot of late starts over the next few weeks.
¢¢¢
Hayley Dowd of Peabody should be nearing a return for Djurgardens over in Sweden after missing the past few weeks with a foot injury. One of the North Shore’s all-time leading scorers and an All-American for the Tanners in 2011, Dowd was among the leading scorers in the Damallsvenskan (top tier women’s league) with seven goals; she still ranks ninth even after missing six matches.
¢¢¢
Two teams that haven’t play an official game yet, Bishop Fenwick and Pingree, both open their seasons Wednesday. The Crusaders head down to Bishop Stang while the Highlanders are hosting Brewster.
¢¢¢
