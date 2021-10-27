Great tradition can treat a soccer team like a cocoon or a sleeping bag: when it’s wrapped up right, it protects you and gives your confidence. But you never want to let it get too tight so that you can’t move around.
That’s the obstacle that sometimes faces the Danvers High girls, who’ve qualified for the state tournament every year since 1990 and won more playoff games in that span than just about any team North of Boston. There’s inherent power in taking the pitch for a team as powerful and well regarded as the Falcons ... but there’s inherent pressure, too.
“We hold ourselves to such a high standard that there’s some pressure. We have to work hard not to let in sink into our game,” said senior captain Arianna Bezanson, who probably knows the weight of great expectations better than any player on the North Shore.
Named the second All-American and first Gatorade Massachusetts Player of the Year in Danvers High history in 2020, the reigning Salem News Player of the Year is the focal point of every defense Danvers goes up against. She’s been a diamond under that pressure in 2021, scoring an area-best 18 goals and being among the leaders in assists with seven.
“There’s times when it gets to be a lot, with the aggressiveness (and physicality) of the defense. I try to put it aside, try to play my games ignore that kind of thing,” said Bezanson, who will play at Colgate next year and plans to study biology on a pre-med track.
One of the leading scorers in Falcon program history, Bezanson has 82 goals and 113 points. Two more goals would make her one of a handful of girls in North Shore history to record four consecutive 20-goals seasons; the damage she does comes with a blend of speed, instincts and foot skills that are hard to match.
“The ball sticks to her foot — and the thing is that she does it at a very high pace,” Danvers coach Jimmy Hinchion said. “There are a lot of kids with all kinds of moves that can control the ball, but the speed she can do it at is very rare.”
This season, especially, Bezanson almost operates in slow motion in the attacking end. She’s patient with the ball and defenders seem almost afraid to challenge her, so she’ll wait for them to make the first move while juggling the ball. That extra time opens up all sorts of opportunities for her own shot and for teammates like Georgia Prouty and Ellie Anderson.
“It just gives us that extra second to let something set up offensively,” said Bezanson, who’ll do individual work for ball skills at least once a week and knows club soccer (FC Stars) has helped hone her skills. For Danvers, she’s loved setting up her teammates and has great chemistry with Prouty, Anderson and fellow captain Reese Pszenny.
“We’ve been fortunate that we’ve had such good teams that we can play through and around the big defenses.”
Beyond sheer skills, great leadership helps relieve the pressure that comes from being ranked among the top teams in New England, as Danvers was earlier this season. Defenders Gabby Chisholm and Emma Dunn join Bezanson and Pszenny as captains, and though offense grabs the headlines defense is just as big a part of the Falcons’ ingrained soccer identity.
Naturally an outside attacking back, Chisholm has shifted to center back this year to help solidify the Danvers back end. She spend a lot of time on long runs and in the weight room this summer to prepare and she’s been playing at an All-State level, consistently one of the best defenders on the North Shore.
“Thinking about having to fill in Livvi Anderson’s shoes was pretty stressful,” said Chisholm, referring to last year’s All-State captain now at Colgate. “It’s also a tall position and I’m not the biggest girl, so I rely on my strength and agility. You just have to remember that you’re there for a reason and have confidence in yourself.”
It’s a confidence Chisholm certainly has earned — and deserves. She’s excellent at delivering corner kick serves and long free kick offerings to jump start the offense. She plays 80 minutes every game without ever seeming to tire, as does Dunn. They’ve been tremendous mentors for young defenders like Makayla Shaffaval (a multi-year starter) and Ryley Crosby.
“Our team chemistry is really important,” said Chisholm, who will play soccer at St. Anselm and plans to study psychology. “It’s all about positivity. We can’t get down ourselves, we have to stay positive and flow with each other because that’s when the passes start to flow throughout the field.”
With a one-point lead atop the NEC standings, Danvers is hoping to close out its fifth straight NEC North title this week with games against Salem and Swampscott. They’re almost certain to be one of the top eight seeds the new Division 2 statewide tournament and with leaders like their four senior captains there’s seemingly no limit on how far they can go.
“They’re really good leaders. They take the game seriously and they want to be part of carrying on our tradition,” said Hinchion, who has one state title and five North sectional crows on his future Hall of Fame resume.
“As coaches we try to make every practice as fun as possible. These kids are very competitive and they go hard all the time, so you find new ways to challenge them that are fun. If they’re smiling, it takes some of that pressure off.”
■■■
One spot of bad news for Danvers is that Pszenny, a gifted midfielder who will almost certainly play in college, may not be able to return this year due to injury. A four-year varsity contributor who was playing all 80 minutes a game, Pszenny had four goals and 10 points in the team’s first nine games.
“In terms of pure foot skills, Reese is right there at the top,” said Hinchion. “When it comes to juggling the ball, her record is over 1,000 touches. Most kids you hear their records are 200 and she can hit 1,000. She’s incredible.”
■■■
It’s been double duty for Salem Academy’s Cindy Shehu lately and she’s somehow been equally effective both playing goalkeeper and playing up at center midfield or striker. She had an incredible 30 saves this past weekend when the Navigators faced Rockport on the road. She played both positions in Monday’s loss to Salem High, scoring her team’s goal and then making some great saves between the posts with 15 total stops.
■■■
Great win for Pingree (now 10-2-1) on Monday against an always tough Rivers squad. It was a rematch of the 2019 New England title game and a small measure of revenge for the Highlanders, who prevailed 3-1.
It’s been an impressive run of late for coach Doc Simpson’s crew, which has been without ace midfielder Tori Farrell and dangerous striker Erika Zenga for much of the year due to injury. Freshman Waters Lloyd and sophomore Catherine Watrous have been playing well beyond their years. Lexi Garcia and Lucca Kloman have been steady in the leadership department and around the net with ten goals each.
■■■
Rain washed out Tuesday’s scheduled bout between Masconomet (14-2) and Swampscott (8-2-4), which is now slated for Wednesday at 4 p.m. on the turf at Boxford Commons (rather than the grass at Masconomet Regional High).
The teams come into the game with a combined 18-game unbeaten streak, as Masco has won eight straight and the Big Blue are unbeaten in their last 10. The Chieftains need a win to keep pace with Danvers in the NEC North title chase since the Falcons have a 1/2 game (one point) lead. The Big Blue also play Danvers this week and could make the race very interesting if they snatch points in both contests.
■■■
An incredible achievement this weekend from Bishop Fenwick senior captain and four-year goalkeeper Claudia Keith, who earned her 40th career shutout. That has to be among the most ever by a North Shore goalie, though records aren’t kept as studiously as those for 100-career points.
Who else has 20, 30 or even 40 career clean sheets? Let us know via email or on social media.
Set Pieces, a column on North Shore girls soccer, appears in The Salem News during the fall season. Contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN