Soccer is sometimes a frustrating game when it comes to strategy. Coaches can explain the objectives, diagram them on the whiteboard and drill them in practice endlessly ... but there’s just no substitute for minutes of experience on the pitch.
In many ways, that’s why the Essex Tech girls soccer team is playing at such a high level this fall.
Unbeaten through the first eight matches and perfect in conference play, the Hawks (7-0-1) are riding high. The team returned eight starters from last year’s 9-10 club that, while a fairly solid team, might have taken one step backwards that’s allowed the ‘22 Hawks to take three giant leaps forward.
“There were times last year where we just couldn’t play the way we wanted,” said head coach Kelly Barrio. “The first practice this year was different. It was like ‘They get it, this is going to be a big year.’”
On the field, it’s been a matter of sharing the ball more effectively and working it through the various levels of the field with both patience and purpose. A number of the Hawk forwards and midfielders are natural passers, so gaining a year of experience in terms of when to shoot and where their teammates might prefer to receive passes has paid big dividends.
“We’re stringing a lot more passes together. It’s not as much get on the ball and run,” said junior captain Carrie Martinez of Salem. “We’re playing as more of a unit. We had to learn some of the positions and now we’re really comfortable either passing or taking the ball ourselves.”
Martinez has two goals and is tied for the team lead in assists with four for a diverse offense that can score from both the forward and midfield positions. Junior Sam Harrison is the leading scorer with seven goals and 11 points; sophomore Kayleigh Silva has eight goals and 10 points; and there are seven players with at least two goals including captain Ava Allaire, Chelsea Martinez, Ella Levesque and Miabella Cavallaro.
“We have a lot of individual talent and it’s best when we all work together. That’s been a big difference,” said Allaire, a Lynn native. “Our outside mids and our two center mids have been much more organized this year. Everything feels more put together.”
After a season opening tie with Ipswich, the Hawks have been almost flawless in Commonwealth play. They’ve rattled off seven straight wins, with six of those being shutouts by keeper Hailey Guilmet. The only loss for second place Greater Lowell was a 5-0 drubbing by Essex Tech, who also blanked the league’s leading scorer of Innovation Academy twice in 4-0 and 2-0 decisions.
“It’s been such a positive atmosphere,” said captain Izzy Santana of Salem, one of the anchors of the Hawk defense. “We’ve focused on lifting each other up and always being positive when we’re together.”
As captains, Santana, Martinez and Allaire made it a priority to make the Hawks feel like more a family both on and off the field. The team spent a lot of time together over summer both training for the season and just bonding as friends.
“We wanted to be more of a family and make it a great environment for any new girls to come into,” said Allaire.
“It’s a lot of chemistry,” Martinez added. “We definitely did a lot over the summer together, and it was our goal to make that chemistry and bond stronger.”
As they begin to run through the CAC slate for a second time this fall, the Hawks will also be challenged by non-league foes such as Marblehead, Hamilton-Wenham and Lynnfield as they prepare for the state playoffs. They’re also in great position to quality for the State Vocational Playoffs, with a team-wise goal to win that championship for the first time after being the finals a few times in Barrio’s highly successful 11 seasons (she’s 125-62-16 overall).
“These girls have been great about sharing the ball and really playing together as a unit,” Barrio said.
These Hawks are also making the most of their Essex Tech experience. Allaire, for instance, is studying veterinary science and is already getting clinical experience. Martinez is on a health science track for nursing and also has clinical experience while raving about the quality of the mannequins in the school’s labs.
Santana, meanwhile, studies bio technology and hopes to work in forensics one day. She’s been able to study and work with DNA in school’s science labs.
“You don’t get that anywhere else. The school gives you so many options,” Santana said. “It helps for college and sets us up really well for after (high) school.”
Since Essex Tech is a vocational school that draws from many North Shore communities, their players don’t always have a ton of experience together once they arrive on campus. It might take time to develop, but once it does it makes for a very dangerous soccer team.
¢¢¢
It was wonderful to see Hamilton-Wenham’s girls soccer team volunteering at the Run for Amy in Ipswich recently. The annual road race at beautiful Appleton Farms is run in memory of Amy DiAdamo Foster, who passed away in 2016 after battling a rare form of cancer. She was a national champion and Hall of Fame lacrosse player at Middlebury and her sons Henry, Sam and Jack are all strong athletes.
“Amy was a friend. I coached against her when our boys were small, then coached her boys as they got older,” H-W coach Nancy Waddell said. “She was an exceptional athlete and a role model for girls in all sports.
“The run is a fantastic community event. My players have the chance to support other athletes pushing themselves along the course, as well as learn about and support a woman who thrived as an athlete and a mom.”
¢¢¢
Masconomet continues to roll. At 10-0, the Chieftains have secured the program’s 17th straight state tournament berth and a double-digit win total for the 17th time in 18 years (excluding the pandemic shortened 2020 season).
This week, the Chieftains are ranked No. 9 in the United Soccer Coaches New England regional poll and No. 3 in the Division 2 state power rankings.
Lauren Boughner and Taylor Bovardi are carrying the load up top, while goalkeeping duo Marcy Clapp and Charlotte Hill have posted five consecutive shutouts and eight in 10 games.
That streak is even more impressive considering Kylie DuMont, arguably the best defender on the North Shore, has been shelved by a knee injury. Natalie Nolan, Lily Podgurski and Ava Caron have played great defense, and DuMont got some great news last week when she found out its only a short term injury and she should be able to return to help her team chase the state championship.
¢¢¢
Graduated All-New England goalkeeper Claudia Keith was certainly a tough act to follow at Bishop Fenwick, but McKenna Leaman has been doing an excellent job between the posts. Her work thus far has been even more impressive when you consider that she’s brand new to the position.
“It was early on and McKenna came to us and said, ‘I’ll try it, I’ll be the goalkeeper.’ She’s stepped in and played very, very well,” said Fenwick coach Steve Flaherty. “She’s really doing a great job, playing like a seasoned veteran back there.”
Set Pieces, a column on North Shore girls and women’s soccer, appears in The Salem News during the fall season. You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN