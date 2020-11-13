Good luck getting one by Beverly High’s ace girls soccer keeper Sydney Anderson.
The best goalie in the Northeastern Conference, and one of the best in the state, can stuff a shooter with either brains or brawn. That unique and rare combination is what makes a goal against the Panthers so few and far between.
“If a striker beats her on technique, she makes up for it with athleticism. If a striker has an athletic advantage, she can shut them down technically,” Beverly coach Samantha Charest explains. “For Sydney it’s not athleticism or technicality, its the way she combines both.”
A senior captain, Anderson has been in net for five shutouts in nine games — well, 4 1/2 since she played forward for one contest and netted her first varsity goal for good measure. She posted 10 shutouts last year, giving her 15 over her last 27 starts and 0.70 goals allowed per game in that span.
If there’s a secret to her success, Anderson says it’s the high level of competition she repeatedly sees. The more tough shots she experiences, they better prepared she is for the next one.
“There’s definitely been more shots on us this year with so many new free kicks and the new rules. I think that’s only made us better,” said Anderson. “All my life, I’ve been taught to read the play so that makes it easier against those tough strikers. I play against a lot of them in club (soccer), so knowing where they might shoot and how they like to aim helps me be there before they shoot.”
There’s no shortage of all-state level opponents on Beverly’s schedule. Saturday at Danvers, they’ll contend with the Falcons’ Arianna Bezanson (18 goals) and Riley DiGilio (11). Twice against Masconomet they had to tangle with Morgan Bovardi ... Marblehead features Anna Rigby ... Swampscott has K.K. Kearney and Sophie DiGrande ... and the list goes on.
“We have some of the best strikers in Massachusetts in the NEC. It doesn’t matter who’s coming down on Sydney; we’re confident she’s making a stop,” said Charest, in her second year heading up the Panthers. “There couldn’t be a better gift for a new coach than coming in with a keeper like her.”
Anderson, who plays for the NEFC club in the offseason, gets tested in practice by Beverly’s talented stable of shooters. Whether it’s Lia Whitehair, Sarah Hall, Cierra Merritt, Sam Carnevale or Kayleigh Crowell, the keeper hones her skills.
“They’re all different types of shooters, so she’s seeing different angles every day,” said Charest. “And Syd’s a sponge. She absorbs everything and she wants to be the best she can be.”
Taking up the goalie position full-time in sixth grade, Anderson’s copious experience definitely plays into her success. So does her remarkable natural athleticism; she can jump to the top of the bar to save a high ball and is exceptionally quick darting from side-to-side. It’s a multi-sport talent, since she’s lettered in track and is a valuable member of the Panthers’ girls hoop squad (where sister Hailey is one of the program’s all-time leading scorers).
There’s no feeling quite like covering up the the ball for a massive save under the lights, however.
“I really thrive off that moment after you save the ball, knowing people are happy with you for making the save. That’s my favorite part,” Anderson said. “Having my team rely on me is what’s always pushed me forward.”
No keeper, not even one as talented as Anderson, can go it alone. Beverly has an exceptional backline and defense with seniors Nora Devitt, Lily Cook and Sophia Hemsey having an almost telepathic connection.
“Nora knows what kind of save Syd wants to make, Sophia knows when Syd will come out and when she wants to stay on her line, and Syd knows what kind of ball they’ll come out and get,” Charest said. “I think they had their cohesion figured out by the time they were 12 winning State Cups with their town team. They read each other so well that sometimes I have to remind them they can’t actually read each other’s minds.”
To begin this pandemic-shortened season six weeks ago, Anderson and Beverly posted four consecutive shutouts. She’s put together four streaks of 300-plus minutes without allowing a goal in her four varsity seasons, with the high water mark being seven in a row and 626 scoreless minutes in 2019.
“From freshman year to now, the backs have always been amazing,” said Anderson, who hasn’t decided about playing in college just yet. “This season’s been a little different. We really just want to enjoy these 4-5 more days we have together. We’ve been playing together almost our whole lives, so what’s important is being together for as long as we can.”
One part of Anderson’s game that was neutralized by this year’s social distancing rules is the goal kick. Booting the ball over the 50-yard line is considered a violation, so when the ball sails that far it gets turned back the other way for a free kick.
“The Beverly goalie punts the ball beautifully ... and we get the ball,” Peabody coach Dennis Desroches said after his Tanners played Anderson and the Panthers earlier this week. “It’s like ‘I’ll take it’, but this is a little odd. It’s one of those restrictions that everybody’s still getting used to and can be frustrating for both teams.”
Desroches and the Tanners (3-5) will face unbeaten Danvers (9-0) next Tuesday in their finale. Danvers took a 6-1 decision in October in one of the more one-sided contests in what’s usually a tight rivalry.
“As a coach I feel like I approached that one all wrong,” Desroches said. “We’ll switch some things up and hope to show some improvement. That’s really the name of the game this year: finishing strong and making progress.”
Sad to see Bishop Fenwick won’t be taking part in the Catholic Central League Cup next week with the Crusaders suspending their athletic programs through at least next Tuesday. Unbeaten in its last 12 outings, Fenwick (10-1-2) was the No. 2 seed in the CCL draw, with their only loss coming in the opener against No. 1 seed (and defending Division 1 state champion) Bishop Feehan.
“We would’ve liked to have another shot at Feehan,” said Fenwick coach Steve Flaherty. “It’s sad to see the season end but, really, we’re grateful that we got 13 games in.”
One of the deepest teams around, Fenwick had 17 players earn at least one point this fall and 12 score goals. They have the look of a Division 3 state title contender next year: eight of their nine multi-goal scorers are due back.
Pingree is finally due to play an official game when it hosts Winsor for Senior Day this Saturday. The Highlanders had a couple of other official games lost due to bad weather and their seniors are certainly looking forward to getting on the pitch for real.
A check on league championships: Hamilton-Wenham (7-1-2) had already wrapped up the Cape Ann League Baker title. The Generals also had the most points in all of the CAL (including the Kinney) by virtue of Pentucket’s loss last weekend. In the Commonwealth Athletic Conference, Essex Tech (9-3-1 overall, 9-1-1 CAC) finished second by one point to champion Mystic Valley.
In terms of accolades, the CAL plans to choose all-stars next week. The Eastern Mass. Girls Soccer Coaches Association will also still be selecting its All-State and all-divisional squads, with the state’s top players being nominated for All-New England and even All-American status.
Area girls soccer players that made college commitments official with Thursday’s early National Signing Day are too numerous to list. A few that we haven’t been mentioned yet: Marblehead’s Anna Rigby to St. Anselm (where she’ll join Danvers’ Riley DiGilio) and Masconomet’s Ali Karafotias to Brandeis.
