Olivia Guerriero has all the skills you’d want in a high school soccer striker: quick, decisive and confident with the ball on her foot. She’s also got all the skills you’d want from a senior captain: a leader who doesn’t take drills off and is quick to defer to her many talented teammates.
So when you see her leading the unbeaten Chieftains (3-0-1) in goals this season with five so far, it’s a little surprising; Masconomet boasts an All-New England forward in Morgan Bovardi (also 5 goals), three other all-stars up top and Guerriero had just one goal a year ago while working more in the middle of the field.
When you watch the way she works and see the way she plays herself open while maximizing her teammates’ strengths, Guerriero’s success isn’t surprising at all.
“I think I’ve adapted more to my spot on the field,” said Guerriero, who opened the year with a hat trick and has a point in three out of four games. “We’re clicking, up front, right off the bat and right now the ball is going in the net. We couldn’t have asked for a better start as a team.”
Masconomet’s riches up top include Guerriero, Bovardi, her younger sister Taylor, talented outside mid/striker Elena Lindonen (9 goals last year) and freshman future star Lauren Boughner (2 goals). More often than not, it’s the job of senior captain Allie Vaillancourt to sort out where to go with the ball as all those potential scorers bear down on the opposing goal.
For Vaillancourt, a second team All-State pick last year and a national champion with the NEFC club, there’s no such thing as too many options.
“It makes my life 10 times easier. Everywhere I go, there are no weaknesses and that makes my game so much better,” said Vaillancourt, who led Masco in assists in 2019 and has three so far this year. “These girls are all so talented I’m not forced to play the ball in any one direction. I can go outside, inside, to the middle ... they’re incredible players.”
All the attention defenses pay to Morgan Bovardi, who had 19 goals in 12 games last year and now has 65 in her career, certainly helps open up space. She’s got no problem sending a heel pass to either side and with Guerriero, Lindonen and Boughner capable of finishing from seemingly bad angles, its practically impossible to keep the Chieftains off the scoreboard.
“That trio up top between Elena, Liv and Morgan is so fast and so dangerous they kind of open things up for each other,” said Masconomet head coach Alison Lecesse. “Now with Lauren coming along, and Taylor, we have so many options. When one of them tires, we ca sub them off and there’s someone else ready to go.”
Having someone else ready to go has been the name of the game in the midfield for Masco, which has passed the baton down at center-mid for going on a decade. Players in college now like Sophia Woodland and “Peach” Bonacorso taught the trade to Vaillancourt, who’s now passing the secrets down to the next generation.
“We’ve been really lucky to have a strong, older center mid that we can pair with a younger now,” said Lecesse, lauding the leadership of seniors like Guerriero, Vaillancourt and Lauren Hanson. “Allie’s doing a great job with that.”
Vaillancourt, who will play college soccer at Southern New Hampshire, has a great rapport in the middle with junior Alex Woodland as well as sophomore Kendall Skulley.
“It’s such a strong group of underclassmen,” said Vaillancourt, adding that its the “best feeling ever” to get a chance to play her senior season after it was nearly cancelled by the coronavirus over the summer.
“It’s amazing to play with this group of girls,” Guerriero agreed. “Honestly, the young ones are all so talented I’m excited to see what they can do once we graduate, which is crazy to think about in that it’s our last year. We’re so grateful to be out here.”
As new members of the Northeastern Conference, Masconomet is in the middle of the gauntlet of the league’s best girls soccer programs. They toppled Peabody Tuesday night under the lights in their home opener and face fellow unbeaten Beverly, which is unscored upon this year, on the road next Tuesday.
Then it’s a Friday date with powerhouse Danvers, also undefeated, at home on Oct. 30.
“It’s a great chance to test our team strength. I’m excited about it,” Guerriero said.
“We’re really excited about those games. It should be interesting to see how we can match up,” Vaillancourt added.
It was a great week for Bishop Fenwick senior captain Elani Gikas, who gave her verbal commitment to play soccer in college at St. Michael’s. A two-year captain for the Crusaders (6-1-1), Gikas was a reliable defender in years past and has taken a more active role in the offense as a senior.
“She’s been asking me, can I go up a little bit? So we said she can and she’s doing a great job,” said Fenwick coach Steve Flaherty. “Elani is adaptable, she’s a workhorse and that’s her biggest strength in that she can work her way through anything. We’re so excited for her to get the chance to keep playing at St. Mike’s.”
How has Beverly’s Kayleigh Crowell rocketed herself to a spot among the North Shore’s goal leaders with five? With her ‘Energizer Bunny’ level of non-stop energy on the pitch and a shot that’s “ridiculously accurate.”
“She just never stops. She bikes everywhere she goes and being in as great a shape as she is is half the battle,” said Panthers coach Samantha Charest. “She looks phenomenal. You can tell she’s been working on her skills on her own all summer and the big thing is she just never gets tired. At the end of the game, she looks like she could go another quarter.”
The Panthers get a rivalry game with Peabody at Coley Lee Field on Friday (4 p.m.) with the huge game against Masconomet next Tuesday on deck.
There will be some schedule adjustments in the NEC with Winthrop deciding to pause athletics due to its COVID-19 numbers. Saugus, which has rising numbers as well, is hoping to continue playing but may be forced to pause.
The hope among NEC coaches is any games lost can be made up by playing a rival a second time so every school can play at least ten games; that’s how Tuesday’s second Marblehead-Swampscott game came about (they play again on Friday).
Seeing a second Peabody-Masco game or two bouts between the Tanners and Danvers or Danvers and Beverly wouldn’t be met with any animosity from this corner.
Talk about getting better from a loss: Essex Tech (5-1-1) has rattled off four straight wins and outscored its opponents 15-1 since taking a 5-0 loss against Bishop Fenwick a few weeks ago. The Hawks are still unbeaten in Commonwealth Athletic Conference play and are getting great goalkeeping from first-time starter and senior Riley Mannion (4 shutouts).
Not to be forgotten among shutout streak artists is Hamilton-Wenham’s Elle Carter. The keeper is riding a 200-minute shutout streak, had a 220-minute streak earlier this year and her team has conceded one goal in six outings.
