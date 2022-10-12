The one-for-all and all-for-one attitude shared by the Masconomet girls soccer team runs so deep that senior captain Taylor Bovardi had to stop herself mid-sentence when she was talking about it recently.
“We win together and we lose together,” she started to say before catching her slight mistake and adding, “well, not yet.”
That’s because the Chieftains are a perfect 11-0 after Monday’s road win at Danvers High. They haven’t lost this season and haven’t lost in a while — the Red-and-White have strung together 21 consecutive regular season wins, looking like the most complete team on the North Shore and one of the most formidable in the entire state.
“Even when we make mistakes, we’re able to bounce back from them. We forget about it and work together,” said senior captain Kendall Skulley, who is one of the state’s best tennis players. “We’re a really tight group. We’ve been together working for this since June.”
Monday’s win was a good example of Masco’s resilience on the pitch. A proud Danvers club never backed down and went toe-to-toe with them for all 80 minutes, battling back to tie the contest in the second half on one of Masco’s rare mistakes. Though the Chieftains didn’t get the lead back right away, they avoided getting frustrated and continued to press the attack.
With only two minutes remaining, Bovardi drew a penalty kick by getting fouled in the box. Lauren Boughner took it and though it was saved, her rebound popped right to Amanda Schneider for the game-winning goal.
“When I saw that go in, I just about collapsed on the field,” said Masco keeper Marcy Clapp, another senior captain.
At 9-0 in conference play, the Chieftains are also closing in on their first-ever Northeastern Conference title. Masconomet’s girls soccer program is one of the proudest in Eastern Mass, having made the state tournament every year since 2005 with numerous North sectional championships, one state title and too many Cape Ann League crowns to count.
It’s their third season as members of the NEC going head-to-head with other storied programs like Danvers, Beverly and Peabody. They’ve equated themselves remarkably well, going 27-3-1 against NEC foes.
“Last year the league went down to the wire, and this team remembers that,” said head coach Alison Lecesse.
The now inevitable NEC Dunn division title is a bit of a crowning achievement for a group that admittedly has bigger goals in terms of the Division 2 state playoffs.
“We’ve worked so hard that we sort of feel like we deserve that title. We’ve earned it,” said Skulley, “but at the same time it’s still crazy to think it’s finally happening.”
Up top, the combination of Boughner and Bovardi is hellacious for opposing defenders. Last year’s leading scorer with 21 points, Bovardi plays with the same intensity as her older sister Morgan (having a great rookie year at Sacred Heart) and has an uncanny ability to motor towards the net, win physical battles and take accurate shots.
Boughner (12 goals, 4 assists) may be more of a finesse player, yet she displays the same intensity while maintaining an incredibly soft touch on the ball. Watch her up close and it’s hard not to marvel at her ability to stop the ball near the sidelines and redirect it without losing control before uncorking a wicked shot.
“It’s a lot of quick touches, 1-2’s and releasing the ball quickly,” Lecesse noted. “When we’re making runs and keeping our triangles, they can trust that someone’s going to be there for those touches.”
Lecesse pointed out one sequence in the Danvers game where Bovardi had a clear breakaway that turned into a 2-on-1 when Schneider caught up to her. Bovardi opted to pass, and while it didn’t create a goal it was a prime example of the unselfish play up top that makes Masco more than just two players (Ally Mitchell is incredibly dangerous on the wing, too).
“We know when we mess up and we’re never afraid to admit it or call each other out,” said Bovardi. “We know we wouldn’t be nearly as successful if we had selfishness on the field.”
There’s no selfishness defensively, either. Clapp shares the net with fellow senior Charlotte Hill. Almost every game, each of them plays a half and the result has been eight shutouts and only three goals allowed in 11 games.
Last time Masconomet even allowed three goals in one game was more than 30 games ago last September.
“The way we stay compact defensively is really important,” said Clapp. “And the way we’re really close off the field helps, too. We do a lot of practice stuff, pasta parties and spirit days at school to build that up.”
Senior center back Kylie DuMont is one of the state’s best defenders. She’s flanked by Natalie Nolan and Lily Podgurski, who are both having incredible seasons of their own.
“Just being able to talk to each other out there allows us to play with confidence,” DuMont said. “We had a lot of returnees from last year’s team and that helped us pick things right up, too.”
Riley Bovardi, a sophomore, has given solid minutes in the back along with classmate Nicole Schneider (Amanda’s twin). Senior Ava Caron is valuable at outside back while the midfield has been rock solid anchored by the likes of Skulley and Kara Lindonen.
The Chieftains’ next test comes Wednesday against Peabody, and they’ve got two tough non-league bouts before the playoffs against Central Catholic and Lincoln-Sudbury besides the remainder of the NEC slate.
Remarkably, Lecesse already has two unbeaten regular seasons on her coaching resume — she didn’t lose in the regular season in her first 40 games, going a combined 33-0-3 in 2017-18. The second of those two clubs lost to Danvers in the D2 North semi’s and Chieftains-Falcons has been a remarkable rivalry ever since.
“This group was in eighth grade that year,” Lecesse said. “Some of them were ball girls or had sisters on the team, so they’ve seen a lot of these rivalry games. It’s become a great series.”
The last Chieftains’ girls team to go unbeaten and untied in a regular season were the ‘98 squad, which went 18-0 in and won its first 22 before falling in the state semis The last, and only, Masconomet girls soccer squad to win the state title was in 1989 — and with the chemistry and talent this Masconomet team possesses, that’s the one they’ve set their sights on.
¢¢¢
Danvers goalkeeper Emily Goddard is on an amazing run in terms of volume of saves. She put together back-to-back 18 saves efforts last week and now had 116 saves on the season along with six shutouts.
“That might be a record for us — and we have five regular season games to go,” coach Jimmy Hinchion said. “We’d rather not give up so many shots, to be honest, but Emily gets a glove on everything. She is so reliable.”
An all-star softball player, Goddard is a tremendous all-around athlete. She’s also supremely confident in the net when it’s time to come off the line to intercept a breakaway.
“When someone gets behind the defense, a keeper has to make a quick decision and read it really well, ‘Am I coming out of this or am I staying back?’ She does it perfectly almost every time,” said Hinchion, whose team is now 6-4-3 and is aiming for its 31st consecutive state playoff appearance next month.
¢¢¢
Nice to see Ipswich break back into win the column with a victory over Amesbury last week. Captain Dana Falardeau had both goals and has done a great job of raising her level of play the last week weeks, coach Greg Chmura said.
Though they Tigers are just 2-8-2, they’re in line for a first round home game in the Division 4 playoffs at No. 16 in Tuesday’s MIAA power rankings.
Elsewhere in the rankings, defending D4 champion Hamilton-Wenham (6-5) checks in at No. 5 despite its recent slump. In D1, Beverly ranked 14th and Peabody 29th; in D1, Masconomet is No. 2 with Danvers at No. 17 and Marblehead at No. 20; Division 3 seems Swampscott at No. 21 and undefeated Essex Tech (8-0-2) laughably underrated at No. 30 with winless Bishop Fenwick (0-6-3) at No. 34.
Set Pieces, a column on North Shore girls and women’s soccer, appears in The Salem News during the fall season. You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN