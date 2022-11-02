The Northeastern Conference flexed its muscles on the soccer pitch this fall and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s power rankings rewarded the league accordingly when the seedings for the upcoming statewide girls soccer tournament were released Wednesday afternoon.
Especially in Division 2, the NEC shined with three teams seeded among the top 17.
Unbeaten Masconomet (15-0-2) leads the pack at No. 2. The Chieftains are ranked No. 13 in New England in the most recent United Soccer Coaches Association poll and hope this tourney run yields more fruit than some of their more recent unbeaten regular seasons.
There’s no reason to believe it won’t: Masco is one of the state’s most complete teams with 49 goals scored and a mere four allowed all year. Up top, few teams are as dynamic as the Lauren Bougher (13 goals), Amanda Schneider (11 goals) Taylor Bovardi (9 goals) triangle and in the back goalie duo Marcy Clapp and Charlotte Hill have amazing support led by Kylie DuMont.
The NEC champion Chieftains will host the winner of a Burlington/Dartmouth preliminary round game this Sunday at Boxford Common (2 p.m.). As a No. 2 seed Masco will host through the semi’s (likely at Danvers High or Essex Tech since the MIAA deems their field on campus unsuitable for later round games due to ticket sales) and could get a rematch with the Westborough team that ousted them last year in the quarters.
Danvers drew the No. 12 seed and is no doubt playing its better soccer of the year after finishing 11-4-3. The Falcons won their last five games by a combined score of 16-3 and bring plenty of experience after reaching the Elite Eight in 2021. Sophomore Georgia Prouty is the leading scorer with 17 goals and 25 points while Ellie Anderson can score when needed and newcomers Lila Doucette and Liv St. Pierre are dynamic. Keeper Emily Goddard had a phenomenal season and is near a school record for total saves in a season.
The Falcons will host either Wilmington or Commerce Monday at Dr. Deering Stadium (6:30 p.m.) in the Round of 32. A win would likely send them to No. 5 Grafton (16-0-2).
A stingy Marblehead squad is seeded No. 17 and hits the road to face No. 16 Stoughton (7-7-4) on Monday for a 6 p.m. Round of 32 tilt. The Magicians (9-4-5) allowed 16 goals all year and won five of six heading into the tourney. Junior Samantha Dormer is an incredible kicker on free and direct kicks and has 11 goals. Cait Mullins, Carlin McGowan and Talia Selby are among others to watch. A victory would line MHS up with top-seed Oliver Ames in the Sweet 16.
Both North Shore entrants in Division 1 will begin play on Saturday. Beverly (8-6-4) drew the No. 23 seed and travels to face No. 10 King Phillip (13-4-1) Saturday at 4 p.m. in Round of 32 action. Seeking their first playoff victory since 2013, the Panthers ride a four game unbeaten streak with their offense alive to the tune of 13 goals in those contests. Senior captain Izzy Sullivan (19 points) leads the charge while Grace Gonzalez, Grace Fitzgerald, Bella Jiminez and Mia Biolotti are dangerous.
Peabody, which has been in the playoffs ever year since 1995, extended that streak by coming in No. 29 in the power rankings despite a 7-8-2 record. The Tanners will host No. 36 Durfee (12-6-1) at Coley Lee Field on Saturday (time TBA). A stingy defensive squad, Peabody allowed only 20 goals all year but will need players like finisher Connie Patturelli (nine goals) and distributor Ally Bettencourt (seven assists, 13 points) to play well offensively to advance. A win would pit the Tanners at No. 4 Algonquin (12-0-6) next week.
Defending Division 4 state champion Hamilton-Wenham won’t have an easy road back to the championship. The Generals (11-5) are seeded No. 5 and host either Sturgis Charter West (11-5-2) or Trivium (5-5) on Sunday at 5 p.m. in a Round of 32 game. H-W would have to travel to No. 4 Hampshire for a potential semifinal and would see top seed Cohasset in a rematch of last year’s state final in the semi’s if they get that far.
H-W’s hopes rest with Tessa Hunt (11 goals), Lily Mark (13 goals) and Annie Moynihan (14 points); they’re 10-0 this year when scoring at least two goals.
In Division 3, Swampscott (10-5-3) is seeded No. 16 and hosts No. 17 Lynnfield (8-6-4) Sunday under the lights at Blocksidge Field (6 p.m.). The Big Blue enter the playoffs on a five game unbeaten streak with only one goal allowed in that span. Keeper Lilian Gosselin (nine shutouts) is one of the state’s best while Victoria Quagrello backbones the defense and Mia Schena and Laine Foutes lead the offense. A win would match Swampscott up with top seed South Hadley in all likelihood.
State vocational playoff semifinalist Essex Tech (11-6-2) is seeded No. 31 in D3 and hosts undefeated Fairhaven (15-0-3), the No. 35 seed, in a preliminary round game on Friday (5 p.m.). With a win, the Hawks would get a preview of next year’s Cape Ann League action since they’d face No. 2 seed Newburyport.
Essex Tech began the year on an 11-game unbeaten streak and had ten shutouts, so even though they enter the playoffs having lose four out of five, they’re dangerous. Defender Caitlin McNeil and mids/forwards Chelsea Martinez, Carrie Martinez and Kayleigh Silva (12 goals) lead the charge.
For the second straight season, Ipswich (3-12-3) qualified in Division 5. It’s been an injury bug bitten season for coach Greg Chmura‘s squad but they’re getting healthy and travel to Notre Dame Worcester (10-7-1) for a Round of 32 bout on Saturday afternoon at Shrewsbury High (3 p.m.). Izzy Wetter is the Tigers’ leading goal scorer.
Salem Academy posted a 9-7-2 record that had them ranked 47th in the Division 5 power rankings. They could’ve played since they had a winning record but the Navs opted out of the tourney and ended their season after losing in the charter school playoffs last week.
■■■
Senior midfielder Maddie Landers of Pingree has been selected for the 10th annual High School All-America game being played in Panama City, Florida on December 10. Landers is one of 20 girls on the East squad (and 45 in the nation) to be chosen and one of only three players for Massachusetts schools.
The North Andover native is one of the most respected players in New England and is signed on to play her college soccer at Boston College. She’s up to 16 goals on the year, recently had a hat trick and had a monster game in Pingree’s first ever road win at Rivers on Halloween (an impressive 4-0 shutout).
Set Pieces, a column on North Shore girls and women’s soccer, appears in The Salem News during the fall season. You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN