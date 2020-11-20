It would never be a big surprise to see the Pingree School’s girls soccer team post an undefeated season; they’ve earned that by being one of the best prep school teams in all of New England over the last 10 years.
This year’s perfect record being 1-0 carries a different sort of weight.
There was no New England Prep School Athletic Conference tournament due to the ongoing pandemic, and no Eastern Independent League season. With the amount of travel needed to play a prep school schedule, Pingree simply wasn’t able to put together the half-dozen or 10 games afforded to the North Shore’s public and parochial school teams.
In a credit to the team’s four seniors — captains Lexi Gudaitis and Dana DePiero as well as Julia Evangelista and Eshani Baez — there was no self-pity or jealousy. When they finally took the field for their only game last Saturday at home against Winsor, the Highlanders made sure that one did not feel like the loneliest number.
“To have that game with my team meant everything. The seniors waited four years for it. We’ve each put a lot into this program, and it was amazing to hear all of the memories our teammates and coaches got to share during the short ceremony we had,” said Gudaitis.
Pingree prevailed, 5-1, and showed a glimpse of how they might go after another New England title in 2021 with juniors Lucca Kloman (2), Lexi Garcia and Erika Zenga carrying the scoring load. Baez had an assist and all four seniors played key roles in their last games on their home turf.
They way the team played in terms of possession and cohesion was even more impressive considering that they’d be practicing during the fall in smaller groups rather than all together in mindfulness of social distancing.
“I was grateful to be on the field Saturday, because with everything going on we’re lucky just to be playing soccer,” said DePiero, a four-year Pingree standout from Swampscott. “I’m very happy we had such a great win — although it was tough to get the whole team together for practices.”
The team’s four seniors had a total record of 48-7-3 at Pingree, never lost a game in league play and figured they’d be building on last year’s New England runner-up showing and 20-game unbeaten streak. COVID-19 had other plans, but the Highlanders found ways to stay positive even as they lost more games to bad weather luck.
“Dana and I talked to the younger players about being thankful for what we were getting and being ready whenever the time came that we could play as a team,” said Gudaitis. “We stressed team motivation ... technically, there was nothing the team was playing for, so we made sure everyone knew the overall attitude needed to remain at high intensity in the hope of potential games.”
Part of it was setting up competitions within the team in practice, DePiero said, and making sure the girls knew they could lean on each other if they were feeling down.
“These girls went through a lot,” said Pingree coach Doc Simpson. “They stayed positive, and a big part of that was that we’re fortunate to have great leadership in our seniors.”
Gudaitis, who hails from Topsfield, will play next year at Connecticut College. A tremendous defender, she excels with the ball at her feet and at reading plays. She loved her time on the pitch at Pingree, whether it was in practices or at games.
“Doc is great about creating high-intensity practices that benefit each player. I personally have tried to work on my speed of play and quickness with the ball at my feet,” she said. “I love the way we play. Doc stresses a possession-oriented game that allows each player to show their individual talents while still adding to the game’s cohesiveness.”
For DePiero, an excellent and aggressive midfielder who hopes to study marine science in college, the extra practice time helped her focus on speeding up the decision making process on the field.
“The best way to work was just by playing as much as possible, whether it was an official game or smaller pickup games,” DePiero said. “My personal style is really aggressive, both in defending and attacking, with lots of shooting and taking the ball down from the air and playing on the ground.”
By any measure, the careers Pingree’s four seniors put together are among the most successful a player could ask for. What were some of their favorite memories from all those great games and wins?
“My favorite was pushing through the NEPSAC playoff games in 2019 and making it through to the final game,” said DePiero. “There was a tremendous amount of effort our team collectively put in, and it was just a really proud moment to make it to the final game with the team.”
“We play such a tough schedule each year against some of the best teams in New England; many games stand out. Andover, Exeter, and Rivers are always tough,” Gudaitis added.
“My favorite game played in the past four years was beating Lawrence Academy last year at home in the NEPSAC semifinals. It was a great team win, continuing our undefeated season with an amazing crowd supporting us. To win at home in front of so many fans yelling and screaming was awesome.”
It’s not cliche when the Northeastern Conference’s coaches talk about how difficult the league is. Every year, it seems, the NEC has teams that advance to Division 1, 2 or 3 North finals and teams ranked in the top five or 10 in the state. Yet no team had made it through the conference schedule both undefeated and untied for seven years until Danvers finished a perfect 11-0 this week.
“To be 11-0 in this league? Amazing,” said Falcons head coach Jimmy Hinchion. “It’s not just the Beverly’s and the Masco’s ... Swampscott, Peabody and Marblehead are all high level teams. You’re tested every single time you step on the field.”
Peabody’s 2012 team was the last one to get through the NEC unblemished; even their undefeated, nationally ranked 2011 state championship team had one tie in NEC play.
Before that, the last teams to make it through the NEC with no losses or ties were Marblehead in 2002 and Danvers in 1998.
“I hope the rest of the state’s paying attention,” said Hinchion, “because there’s some really good soccer in this league this year.”
The state was certainly paying attention to Falcon junior Arianna Bezanson, who was voted an All-American by the Eastern Mass. Girls Soccer Coaches Association. The 22-goal scorer with 64 tallies in her career, who’s ticketed to play at Colgate, was one of only three chosen from the Bay State along with Winchester’s Hannah Curtin and Bishop Feehan’s Frannie Yanchuk.
Bezanson is the second Falcon to ever earn an All-America nod; she joins Corey Persson, who was chosen as a sophomore in 2009. Persson, the school’s all-time leader in goals (106) and points (145), played at both Penn State and Colgate.
