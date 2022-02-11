As our local boys basketball teams sprint to the finish line of the regular season, it’s becoming increasingly evident where those potential playoff squads may eventually land in the state seedings.
The MIAA released its most up-to-date power ratings Thursday afternoon, and not much has changed since last week. Beverly continues to prove itself as a true contender in Division 1, Salem has elevated its standing in Division 2, and both Bishop Fenwick and Swampscott remain comfortably towards to the top of the rankings in Division 3.
The new statewide tournaments will be here before we know it, so let’s take a quick look at where those aforementioned teams, and others, may find themselves when everything is set in stone a few weeks from now.
DIVISION 1
At 16-0, Beverly remains the only unbeaten squad in The Salem News coverage area. The high octane Panthers currently sit at No. 7 in the state while two other unbeatens (Andover, 13-0) and BC High (14-0) occupy the top two spots.
When the season began, it appeared Beverly would have its hands full in moving up a division this winter. But head coach Matt Karakoudas‘ group has proven time and time again that they belong; the Orange-and-Black have to be among the favorites to advance all the way to the state final.
Sophomore Ryder Frost has been a consistent force, averaging a double-double of 20.1 points and 10.0 rebounds while knocking down an area-best 50 triples. Junior Gabe Copeland is the perfect compliment, pumping in 15.0 ppg., 6.5 rpg., and 5.1 assists a night. Add in terrific role players like Rook Landman, Dylan Crowley, Nick Braganca, Zack Sparkman and Griffin Francis, and you’ve got a deep rotation that can beat opponents in a variety of ways.
The Panthers are averaging better than 77 points per contest, one of the highest marks in Massachusetts. They’ve shown the ability to run away from opponents early, as well as close out tightly contested games.
Thanks to a tremendously difficult strength of schedule, St. John’s Prep (6-7) finds themselves at No. 16. The Eagles’ offense goes through big men Mike O’Brien (15.4 points, 7.0 rebounds) and Kyle Webster (9.4 points, 10.2 rebounds), a luxury not many other local teams have. Even if St. John’s doesn’t finish with a .500 record or better, they’ll likely still qualify for the postseason based on that challenging regular season slate.
On the flip side, Peabody (11-5) boasts a more impressive overall record, but the competition they’ve faced has certainly hurt them. The Tanners came in at No. 38 in Thursday’s rankings, which is almost criminal considering they gave Beverly two wildly competitive games. Utilizing a balanced lineup, head coach Thad Broughton and Co. will look to move up in the bracket among the top 32 teams, with some very winnable games down the stretch.
DIVISION 2
Salem (12-3) continues to play some great basketball and have benefited by moving up a few spots to No. 15. Darlin Santiago (13.5 ppg., 2.7 apg., 38 threes) has come on strong of late and can be a reliable go-to scoring option in close games. Former Beverly starter Treston Abreu (16.1 ppg., 5.5 rpg.) provides another dynamic to the Witches’ offense, and freshman Brayson Green has gotten better and better each time on the floor.
While they lack height, Salem makes up for it by playing consistent team basketball, moving the rock and generating high percentage looks. They scrap defensively too, and should give most competitors trouble come the playoffs.
Marblehead (8-6) is another gritty team capable of making some noise. The Magicians land at No. 37 in the latest rankings; if they can figure out how to close out close games in an effective manor, they’ll be a scary out in the postseason.
Masconomet (8-5) has been without perhaps its best all-around player, Matt Richardson, in recent contests and it has cost them in the rankings. One spot below Marblehead at No. 38, the Chieftains are coming off a tough loss to a two-win Danvers squad Tuesday night, which certainly didn’t help their cause. If fully healthy — Richardson continues to nurse a sprained ankle — Masco is capable of competing with the top teams in their bracket.
DIVISION 3
Everybody continues to chase top-seeded St. Mary’s (16-1), including league rival Bishop Fenwick (No. 10 at 7-5) and streaking Swampscott (No. 11 at 11-4), the latter of which has now won nine straight games.
The Crusaders have a talented starting lineup led by versatile senior captain Jason Romans (15.8 ppg., 8.1 rpg., 5.7 apg., 5.2 spg.). Mike Yentin (19 ppg.) and Che Hanks (18.0 ppg., 4.7 apg.) create a formidable Big 3, but a lack of depth could be a big factor in how far the Crusaders go.
As for Swampscott, the hottest team on the North Shore outside of Beverly, there’s no reason to believe it can’t make a deep run. Senior Cam O’Brien has turned into an excellent facilitator, leading the area by a large margin with 8.3 assists per game. Sophomores Ryan Ward and Liam Wales have both contributed in a big way as well, as has senior Evan Roth.
Essex Tech (No. 44 at 9-6) plays extremely hard night in and night out, as does Ipswich (No. 47 at 6-9). The Hawks would currently for the playoffs with their winning record, while the Tigers still have some work to do to reach that coveted .500 mark. If Ipswich is to make a move down the stretch, it will likely go through junior guard Ray Cuevas, who has knocked down 45 threes this season en route to a 21.2 ppg. average.
The lone other local team in Div. 3 is Hamilton-Wenham (5-12). Despite the stellar play from senior Markus Nordin, the Generals are largely in a rebuilding year and will likely miss out on the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.
DIVISION 5
For the first time in program history, Salem Academy (10-5) officially punched its ticket to the state tourney. The Navigators came in at No. 20 in Thursday’s rankings thanks to the strong play from both Jorbert Peralta (19.2 ppg., 7.7 rpg., 3.3 apg.) and Dexter Brown (17.1 ppg., 8.9 rpg.). Even more impressively, Peralta recently recorded the school’s first-ever triple-double with a 27-point, 12-rebound, 11-steal, 9-assist effort against Community Charter School of Cambridge last week.
For all intents and purposes, Division 5 is wide open. Don’t be surprised to see Salem Academy rip off a few wins come playoff time.
■■■
Danvers (2-15) won’t make the tournament this winter, but its upset win over Masconomet earlier this week is certainly cause for celebration. The Falcons put forth a terrific defensive effort to come out on top, 42-35.
“The kids played really hard, executed when we had to, and made some big free throws down the stretch,” said Falcons’ head coach Chris Timson. “They competed all night, and the intensity and effort was just phenomenal.”
■■■
Big 59-54 win for Pingree over Portsmouth Abbey on Wednesday. The Highlanders (6-10) have battled injuries and COVID-19 related absences, but hope to use this recent victory as a stepping stone moving forward.
“It was an intense, 15-round championship fight with both teams just trading blows,” said head coach Steve Gibbs. “Portsmouth had lost 12 straight to us and they thought this year because we’re young and had some guys out that they could finally turn things around. But we had our best practice of the season (Tuesday night); the kids have just done a wonderful job and we’re looking forward to continuing to progress.”
###POWER RANKINGS
1. Beverly (16-0)
2. Salem (12-3)
3. Swampscott (11-4)
4. Peabody (11-5)
5. Bishop Fenwick (8-5)Full Court Press is a high school boys basketball column that appears in The Salem News every Friday during the winter season. Contact staff writer Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.