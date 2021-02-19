Golden State Warriors swingman Klay Thompson holds the NBA record for most 3-pointers made in a single game with 14. At the Division 1 collegiate level, three different players (Furman's Jordan Lyons, Marshall's Keith Veney and Robert Morris' Josh Williams) set the standard with 15 made triples in one contest.
Records are meant to be broken and with teams and players across the country letting loose from long distance at an all-time high level, it wouldn't be shocking to see new marks set in the near future.
But one shooting record that likely won't be topped anytime soon at Salem High is Bobby Jellison's recent explosion from beyond the arc against Marblehead.
The senior guard drained a dozen 3-balls in a tight win over the Magicians this week. According to Salem News archives and other outside sources, that's the most ever by a player in program history.
"It's funny; I actually apologized to the (team) that I got caught up watching and lost some sight of the actual game for a while, because it was just so enjoyable to watch," admitted veteran Salem High coach Tom Doyle. "I've seen 40 points before but never 12 threes; it was quite an amazing performance. Once Bobby caught fire, we just kind of made it a team effort to try to get him the ball."
No, Jellison didn't match the output of Thompson, Lyons, Veney or Williams. But an NBA game is 48 minutes long and a college game 40, whereas high school contests are just 32. In that regard, what Jellison was able to do was just as impressive.
Jellison wound up hitting over 50 percent of his long balls (12-for-22) and finished with a career-high 42 points. Perhaps more importantly, Salem secured the 61-52 win and improved to 11-2 in the process.
"Every shot I took just felt good off my fingertips," said Jellison, who averages a team-best 15.9 points per game and has knocked down 45 threes this season. His previous high was 10 3-pointers against Winthrop last season; he also went for seven threes against Peabody this winter.
"I was just so locked in and it felt like if I stepped into it ready to shoot, I could hit from anywhere on the court," Jellison added. "Everything just felt really good, like it was going to go in."
Jellison was quite literally pulling up from anywhere on the court. If he had even the slightest bit of open space, he was letting it fly. Some of his shots came with a toe just behind the line, while others were of the "logo" variety and still swished home.
It was one of those performances that people will remember forever; one that rivals some of the all-time great individual efforts on the North Shore.
The performance sparked some conversation on Twitter, with local legends weighing in in awe. Former Salem High superstar Scoonie Penn chimed in, tweeting "12 that's tough ... My best was 8 in a high school game but 16 in an AAU game." Penn himself did score 53 points against Peabody in 1995, but never reached double digits in a single game in terms of threes made.
Many others, including former Salem News sportswriter Mike Grenier, recalled Bishop Fenwick great Sean Connolly's game against Savio Prep in 1997 where he hit 13 threes en route to a whopping 56 points. That appears to be the highest mark by any North Shore player.
Then a freshman, Masconomet's Morgan Bovardi, canned 11 trifectas and scored 42 points in a win over the Danvers High girls two years ago. There was also Rick Brunson's 42-point outburst at The Garden back in 1990.
On any level, Jellison's incredible display of shooting was unquestionably special. And the way he's been playing lately has him thinking of a possible college hoops career.
"I emailed the basketball coach at Flagler (College in Florida) the other day and if I can, I want to continue playing next year," said Jellison, who has already committed to play baseball there but is now considering doing both if possible.
"It's been something I've been considering for a while now; I always felt like I could play college baseball but honestly, never basketball until this year. I really got my confidence up this season and realized I didn't want to give (up the sport) just yet."
"He could probably play any sport he wanted in college," added Doyle. "Bobby's such a well-rounded athlete and I'm happy he's playing baseball, but he definitely could play basketball too if he wanted."
Unfortunately for Jellison and the Witches, their season abruptly came to a close on Wednesday after close contact with a positive COVID-19 individual from Marblehead forced a pause. Still, it was a fantastic makeshift campaign for Salem, which finished with an impressive 12-2 record.
"I think we made the best out of what we had with the virus going around," said Jellison. "It's pretty sad and upsetting that we didn't get a (state) tournament because we felt like we could've gone pretty far. But to do what we did in limited games and controlled settings, we can't complain."
Beverly continues to roll through its regular season slate. The Panthers are currently the lone unbeaten squad in the area at 12-0 and will have one more game against Lowell Catholic (10-2) Sunday to try to complete the perfect campaign.
"They're very good this year," Beverly coach Matt Karakoudas said of Lowell Catholic. "They have a scholarship point guard, two 1,000 point scorers and they played Mansfield close the other night. It will by far be our toughest test, so it'll be nice to end the season with that."
After finishing last season at 21-3 and a trip to the Division 2 state semifinals at TD Garden, Beverly is now 33-3 since the starrt of the 2019-20 campaign. As has been previously stated here at The Salem News, the Panthers' 2021 roster looks almost entirely different from last year's dominant squad, yet their yielding similar results in this pandemic-altered winter.
Sophomore Gabe Copeland continues to be the lead guy offensively, averaging over 16 points per game with a team-high 28 triples. But there's been plenty of others to step up in recent games. One player in particular who has thrived of late is senior captain Cam Jones. One of just two seniors on the roster (along with fellow captain Brennan Frost), Jones has scored in double figures in three straight contests and has come a long way in just one short season on the hardwood.
"He's been playing so much better than I actually thought he was capable of," said Karakoudas. "I couldn't be happier for him; he's just an unbelievable kid, an unbelievable captain, a hard worker ... and he never says a peep whether he plays the whole game or not at all. He just goes hard every single day."
Karakoudas has also been impressed with Frost, who doesn't always see a lot of court time but has been an invaluable leader for the team.
"Brennan is by far our vocal leader. He's really taken that role and he's shining with it, whether in practice or in games from the bench or before or after the games," said Karakoudas.
Outside of Copeland, nobody on the Beverly roster is averaging more than nine points per game. Rather, it's been a balanced attack with numerous players contributing to the scoring on any given night. Youngsters like freshman Ryder Frost and sophomores Dylan Crowley and Rook Landman have all turned in consistent efforts in the limited action. Junior Griffin Francis has also done a nice job off the bench, as has fellow classmate Zach Sparkman.
It's a group that's certainly built for the future, and Karakoudas will use this season as a stepping stone for what we hope will be a more normal campaign in 2021-22.
