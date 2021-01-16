HAVERHILL — Their speed, skill and scoring capability did not stay dormant for long.
Falling behind by a pair of goals early in the second period, the Masconomet boys hockey team got untracked quickly, potting the game's final seven goals to knock off Beverly, 7-2, at the Valley Forum in the season opener for both clubs.
With three lines buzzing, constantly cycling the puck in the offensive zone and keeping Beverly hemmed in, the Chieftains created a bevy of scoring chances for themselves, converting rapidly once they started falling. Linemates Josh Brann and junior captain Richie Guarino both had a goal and an assist, as did fellow captain Aaron Zenus from his spot on defense and junior center Chris O'Grady. Another junior, blue liner Nick McMillan, assisted on each of his team's first three tallies.
It could've been worse if not for the acrobatics in net from Beverly High senior Brendan Sweeney, a transfer from Malden Catholic who made 27 saves.
"I think we had some guys who had butterflies early on," said Masconomet head coach Andrew Jackson. "We were indecisvie with the puck and they capitalized. Their goalie played terrific, too, even on second chance opportunities that we had.
"We finally started to loosen up a bit in the second period, found our skating legs and were able to begin making the most of our chances."
Cam Cook's power play goal, a pretty power play snipe coming in the lower left circle off a rebound, gave Beverly (which, playing for the first time in exactly 11 months, was the home team for this contest) a 1-0 lead after one period despite being outshot, 13-6. Alternate captain Gavin Doyle doubled that advantage two-and-a-half minutes into the second off a rebound, and the Orange-and-Black — who hadn't been able to hold a full practice in nearly two full weeks, due to some players behind out for safety precautions because of COVID-19 — were looking good.
"We definitely did coming out of the gate," acknowledged second-year coach Greg Fonzi, whose team was still missing some players Saturday. "But then we started having some defensive breakdowns and began to wear down late in the period; that's what happens when you aren't able to practice with your full group and guys are off the ice for 13 days."
Beverly's second goal woke up the Chieftains, who flipped the game script. Zenus' blast from the right point on the man advantage got his team on the scoreboard; O'Grady tied it a little less than three minutes later off a one-timer out front, and Hurford (who returned to the program for his senior season after playing junior hockey last winter) gave Masco the lead for good less than a minute later. Before the period ended, Guarino knocked a backhand in off a 2-on-1 shorthanded break, and Brann followed suit 24 seconds before intermission after converting a cross-ice feed from him.
The first career goals for junior forward Nick McMillan and senior defenseman Jacob Mair closed out the scoring in the third for Masco, which got 13 saves from senior goaltender Lucas Canelli.
Freshman A.J. Sacco looked extremely comfortable in his first varstiy game, with the young left winger showing excellent instincts and on-ice vision. He hit the post on one of his shot attempts and assisted on Hurford's eventual game-winner.
Several of Beverly's younger defensemen showed flashes of their potential, including sophomores Gavin Lawrence and Timmy Sullivan and junior Matt Capachietti.
Masconomet 7, Beverly 2
at Valley Forum, Haverhill
Masconomet 0 5 2 — 7
Beverly 1 1 0 — 2
First period: B, Cam Cook (Matt Mezza, Jaxon Thomas), ppg, 7:53.
Second period: B, Gavin Doyle (Max Murphy, Mezza), 2:26; M, Aaron Zenus (Richie Guarino, Matt McMillan), ppg, 6:36; M, Chris O'Grady (Zenus, M. McMillan), 9:28; M, Jason Hurford (A.J. Sacco, M. McMillan), 10:10; M, Guarino (Josh Brann), shg, 11:40; M, Brann (Guarino), 14:37.
Third period: M, Nick McMillan (Ben Cohen, O'Grady), 9:20; M, Jacob Mair (un), 13:51.
Saves: B, Brendan Sweeney 27; M, Lucas Canelli 13.
Records: M, 1-0-0; B, 0-1-0.