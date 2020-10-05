SEVENS ARE WILD: New 7-on-7 format the biggest of many changes for local field hockey squads this fall 

It's impossible to miss.
Look out on the field at any high school field hockey game this fall, and you'll immediately notice something: lots of open space and far less congestion.
Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a number of new rules and guidelines have been put in place for safety reasons. Notable among them — aside from players wearing face masks under their goggles and over their mouth guards — is that on-field play is now 7-on-7, as opposed to the traditional 11-on-11 formation.
"It's the biggest change we'll have to navigate this season," said Bishop Fenwick head coach Marybeth Mahoney, whose team has its sights set on its first ever Catholic Central League title. "We've been doing a lot of conditioning to prepare as a team, and we're working on developing a strong passing game and awareness of field position (because of it)."
Fewer players on the field at any one time means a number of changes will be facing teams. Frequent substitutions to keep players fresh will be the norm, as will adjusting to having more room to run with and without ball possession. Goalies won't be seeing as many tipped shots, either.
"Losing four field players and having to make up for that loss creates a lot of extra running and ground to cover," said Ipswich's Sarah Murphy. "It'll be an adjustment conditioning-wise and endurance-wise to get through all 60 minutes."
"It'll take a while to get used to playing the 7-on-7 format," added veteran Beverly High coach Trish Murphy, "but I don't see it being a real obstacle. It's about realizing how big the field actually is, and after that first game seeing how we match up and making adjustments from there."
To help players make this adjustment, there will now be four 15-minute quarters as opposed to a pair of 30-minute halves. This will give the players time to not only caught their breath, but also take mask breaks.
One positive is that there figures to be fewer whistles to stop play. "I think it'll make the game faster, but teams will also be using a lot of substitutions because of this," said Marblehead's Linda Collins.
Among the other things there won't be this fall are corners, in-game time outs or even a state tournament.
More than anything, though, the prevailing sentiment seems to be everyone is just happy to be back playing in a way that's safe.
"The girls are really happy to be back and trying to make the best of the season," Hamilton-Wenham's Leigh Shea noted. "They want to enjoy the season and being with each other. Even if it's different, they're still together."
"It's certainly going to be an interesting season," added Jill McGinnity, head coach of the defending NEC champions from Danvers. "But the best and most important part is that seniors get to play! The girls are playing because they love the sport, they love being part of a team, and they're hard working, determined young women. It's not all about titles this season."
||||