BOXFORD — Masconomet senior running back Will Shannon certainly enjoyed his Thanksgiving Day meal a bit more than usual this year after a stellar farewell performance against Bishop Fenwick on Thursday morning.
Buoyed by a terrific effort from his offensive line, Shannon rumbled his way to 224 rushing yards and three touchdowns as the Chieftains closed the season with a 34-18 win at Walt Roberts Field.
Masco needed every one of those yards, too, as Fenwick made things very interesting in the second half. In fact, the Crusaders nearly took the lead early in the third quarter, but Masco responded in a big way to cruise to the finish line late.
"It felt great," said Shannon, who finishes the year with 1,119 rushing yards after the big day. "This is the only way I wanted to end it, so I'm really happy I was able to go out like that and have a big day."
While Shannon's final stat line was spectacular, the Crusaders (9-3) did a solid job of holding him in check in the opening half. The senior captain had just 40 rushing yards in those first two frames, and Fenwick was well within striking distance, trailing 14-6 at the break.
After receiving the opening kickoff of the third quarter, Fenwick immediately capitalized with a 68-yard scoring play from quarterback Bryce Leaman to Costa Beechin up the middle, making it a 14-12 game.
"I thought Bryce played great," said Fenwick head coach Dave Woods. Leaman finished with 156 passing yards and two touchdowns, taking home the annual Sal Tripoli award after the game as MVP of his team.
"He made a lot of really great reads on offense and the play coming out of the second half he just read it perfectly and hit Costa over the top."
Things tightened up even more on the ensuing kickoff, as Masco (7-4) muffed the return and Fenwick jumped on it on the Chieftains' 20-yard line. The Crusaders then got all the way down to the 1-yard line, but a false start bumped them back five yards and a field goal try on fourth down sailed just wide.
"That was huge; they got down to the 1 and they jumped and got pushed back to the 5 and I know how that can be sometimes, it's tough," said Masco head coach Gavin Monagle, whose team was facing Fenwick on the holiday for the first time since 2015 (against Pingree).
"That would have been nice if we could have scored there or at least got a field goal to get the lead," added Woods. "But I don't know how much we had left in the tank and it was going to be tough to stop their offense no matter what the score was."
Tough to stop indeed.
After the missed kick, Masco marched right down the field, going 80 yards in nine plays (all runs) before Shannon punched it home from 10 yards out to make it 21-12. After forcing a turnover on downs near midfield, Masco got the ball back and strung together another impressive scoring drive, with Shannon capping it off with a 36-yard touchdown scamper.
"I just saw the outside was open so I drew the defense in and hit the outside," said Shannon. "Glad I got to capitalize on that."
A clutch interception by Matt Richardson gave the ball back to the Chieftains, but they fumbled a few plays later. Fenwick then got back in the end zone on a 5-yard run by Leaman with 3:02 remaining in regulation, making it a 27-18 game.
Masco officially put the nail in the coffin two plays later when — you guessed it — Shannon broke free for a 53-yard sprint to paydirt. Shannon was tremendous throughout the second half, but made sure to give a ton of credit to his line after the win.
"Jacob Miller, Robert Becker, Dan Bandar, Chase Caron and Ben Trolander, all of them," said Shannon. "Tyler McMahon, too, and also I had a lot of great lead blockers and backs. Beau Fellows had a few really big blocks on their linemen that were impressive, so did Sam Nadworny, Owen Barrett ... basically I can shout out the whole offense."
While Shannon was unquestionably the player of the game, Masco got plenty of other noteworthy performances. Richardson (9-for-14, 135 yards) was efficient and had a pair of touchdown throws to Owen Barrett (7 catches for 87 yards) in the opening half. McMahon was an absolute monster defensively, registering four sacks including a late one, and Fellows made the most of his four carries, taking them for 48 total yards.
On the other side, Fenwick's first score came early in the second quarter when Leaman found Mike Zaimi for an 18-yard touchdown to make it 14-6. Despite battling a number of injuries, Beechin was his usual spry self, hauling in six catches for 98 yards.
Woods admitted that his team may not have been quite as motivated as usual for this one, which is understandable after last week's last second loss to North Reading in the Division 5 state semifinals.
"You could see it in the intensity of our practices and the intensity today; it just wasn't the same it was all year," said Woods. "But that's normal. But when you play a team like (Masco) that's been practicing for a week-and-a-half to get ready for us, you have to bring your A-game just to be in the same ball park with them. We definitely didn't do that today."
It was still another praiseworthy campaign for the Crusaders, who won at least nine games for the third time in the last four seasons, with the only exception being an unbeaten 6-0 run in the COVID year.
It's only the first time these two squads have met on Thanksgiving, but both Woods and Monagle agree it shouldn't be the last.
"It was about what we expected; it was an even game and the score doesn't really indicate how close it was," said Monagle. "They're a super North Shore team, they have a good tradition, and we've done pretty well over the years too so it does make some sense for us to play each other. It gave the kids a good reason to get up for a game today."
"Gavin does a great job and they always have athletes everywhere," added Woods. "So it's always going to be a good team your facing and it would be great if we could keep playing them on Thanksgiving for sure."
Masconomet 34, Bishop Fenwick 18
at Walt Roberts Field, Boxford
Bishop Fenwick (9-3);0;6;6;6;18
Masconomet (7-4);14;0;7;13;34
Scoring summary
M- Owen Barrett 22 pass from Richardson (Cooper Easley kick)
M- Barrett 5 pass from Richardson (Easley kick)
BF- Mike Zaimi 20 pass from Bryce Leaman (pass fails)
BF- Costa Beechin 68 pass from Richardson (rush fails)
M- Will Shannon 10 run (Easley kick)
M- Shannon 36 run (rush fails)
BF- Leaman 5 run (rush fails)
M- Shannon 53 run (Easley kick)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Bishop Fenwick — Costa Beechin 3-32, Anthony Nichols 5-25, Luke Connolly 3-11, Bryce Leaman 13-0; Masconomet — Will Shannon 22-224, Beau Fellows 4-48, Sam Nadworny 6-34, Matt Richardson 6-32.
PASSING: Bishop Fenwick — Leaman 14-27-156-2-1, Beechin 0-1-0-0-0; Masconomet — Richardson 9-14-135-2-0.
RECEIVING: Bishop Fenwick — Beechin 6-98, Mike Zaimi 2-29, Nichols 3-15, Wayne Nyaga 1-12, Jacob Behn 1-12, Connolly 2-2; Masconomet — Owen Barrett 7-87, Tyler McMahon 2-31, Nadworny 1-17.